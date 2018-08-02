Ongpin cleared of insider trading raps in Philex case

THE Court of Appeals has affirmed its ruling clearing businessman Roberto Ongpin of 174 counts of insider trading involving Philex Mining Corp. shares back in 2009.

In a five-page resolution penned by Associate Justice Ma. Luisa Quijano-Padilla, the CA’s Special Thirteenth Division denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of its December 1, 2017, decision, which reversed and set aside the latter’s decision issued on July 8, 2016, finding Ongpin liable for insider trading.

The appellate court did not give credence to SEC’s insistence that there was substantial evidence to support its findings that Ongpin committed insider trading.

Being a quasi-judicial body, the SEC pointed out that its findings should be conclusive and binding upon the court.

The SEC further claimed that all the elements of insider trading were established during its investigation; thus, Ongpin was properly meted out the penalty of a P174-million fine for 174 counts of insider trading.

However, the CA agreed with Ongpin’s contention that only “findings of fact” of quasi-judicial agencies are binding upon the court as stated in Section 10, Rule 43 of the Rules of Court.

“This Court is therefore not bound by the legal conclusions of the former owing to the inherent duty of courts of law to determine legal issues and settle actual controversies,” the CA explained.

The CA noted that the other arguments raised by SEC in its MR “are mere rehash” of those that have already been discussed and resolved in its December 1, 2017, decision.

“This Court is therefore not convinced that a modification of our ruling is warranted.”

In its July 2016 decision, the SEC barred Ongpin, a former trade minister under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from becoming part of the board of any Philippine Stock Exchange-listed firm.

The commission also ordered him to pay a fine of P174 million, or P1 million each for 174 counts of insider trading.

The SEC found Ongpin liable for insider trading when he accumulated, then sold, a big block of Philex shares to Manuel Pangilinan-led First Pacific, with the prior knowledge of an agreed-upon price at which to sell the shares.

Ongpin acquired his first block of Philex Mining shares from Banco de Oro in 2007.

He then acquired additional shares held by John Gokongwei and Manuel Zamora.

In the morning of December 2, 2009, Ongpin, through Golden Media Corp., bought another block of almost 50 million shares at P19.25 each, from the open market.

That evening, Ongpin sold his 550 million shares for P21 apiece to Two Rivers Pacific Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of First Pacific.

As a result, First Pacific assumed control over Philex.