One great ‘Fête’ for Pinoy music

FOURTEEN artists, 10 genres. Free admission at the Rizal Park. Everyone is invited to come together and celebrate music at the Rizal Park open-air Auditorium for “Fête at the Park,” a music festival featuring artists from various tastes and genres with the aim of uniting the people through music and entertainment.

It will also serve as this year’s kickoff main stage for the 24th edition of Fête de la Musique in the Philippines. The event is presented by SX Manila and made possible by the good people of the National Parks Development Committee, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (Arts in Public Spaces), and Alliance francaise de Manille. Visit www.facebook.com/sxmanila for more details.

Performing bands are the following:

Typecast (www.facebook.com/typecastrock)

Typecast is a premier Filipino Alternative Rock band from Laguna that was originally an underground act. They have surfaced on the mainstream Philippine music scene, while managing to hold on to their underground roots.

Jana Garcia (www.facebook.com/janagarciaph)

THE “Angelic Rockstar,” Garcia is a national champion of the Yamaha School of Music, has been writing songs since the age of fourteen and has been singing at the early age of 3. The music video for her song Di Biro is now on MTV PH’s playlist. Band members: Garcia (vocals), Jurwin de Veleres (drums), Wilbert Tan (guitars), Will Encarnacion (bass), Peter Magat (percussions) and Junko Flores (keyboards).

Not Informed (www.facebook.com/notinformed)

THE boys play easy listening and relatable music that focuses on songs written about life stories, journeys and challenges. They have recently signed-up with Warner Music Philippines. Band members: Junno (vocals/guitars), James (lead guitars/vocals), Ed (bass) and K-gie (drums).

GRT (Gin Rum and Truth) (www.facebook.com/ginrumandtruth) SOLID and intense, GRT or Gin Rum and Truth is a rock band composed of friends. Their original song Goddamn Man recently topped Jam 88.3’s Locals Only 2017 yearend countdown. Band members: Yok Tano (vocals), Snide (lead guitars, vocals), Mey Reyes (bass), Iñigo Mortel (drums), Martin B. Salvano (guitars, textures, vocals) and Alquin A. Eledana (guitars)

Bonifacio Republic (www.facebook.com/bonifaciorepublic) The four “heroic rebels” describe their music as “madungis na Pinoy rock.” They write and perform socially-relevant songs that give hope and awareness to the people. Band members: Aldwin Maralit Tolosa (vocals), Neil Vergara (lead guitars, vocals), Dino Villamayor (bass, vocals) and Paolo Vivas (drums)

Calebral (www.facebook.com/calebralmusic)

THEIR sound is a combination of rock and roll, heavy metal, glam and grunge. This hard-hitting band from Manila has already released multiple albums and music videos in the local underground scene. Band members: Alain Sagragao (vocals), Bryan Baltazar (drums, vocals), Carl Miranda (guitars) and Lenon Reputana (bass)

Black Wolf Gypsies (www.facebook.com/blackwolfgypsies) THE rough, rowdy and raw trio are known for their crazy on-stage antics. The music video for their song Laundryman is currently being played over on Rock MYX. Band members: Mike Twain (vocals, guitars), Bryan Pernis (bass) and Jun Divinagracia (drums)

Pasada

A FILIPINO band that places its roots in world music tradition and OPM sprinkled in flavors of reggae, jazz, rock and funk that embark through experiences spanning a lifetime. Band members: Janis Ann Dante (vocals), Mrk Estandarte (keys) Noel Taylo (acoustic guitars), Michael Sardea (guitars), Karlo del Puerto (bass) and Peter Panelo (drums)

Splendio Tritus (www.facebook.com/splendiotritusmusic) COMPOSED of four siblings ages 11 to 17, they are currently helping to raise funds for Dagatan preschool’s needs and supplies. Band members: Nicole (vocals, guitars) Josh (bass, vocal harmony), Iazelle (drums, vocal harmony) and Yhaelle (keys, vocals)

Ang Bagong Luto ni Enriquez (www.facebook.com/Angbagongluto) ANG Bagong Luto ni Enriquez is a five-piece, up-and-coming act that serves up genres such as jazz, funk, blues, folk and rock and roll. Band members: Mark Enriquez (vocals, guitars), Alex Price (drummer), Gabriel Dandan (guitars), Luigi Montelibano (bass) and Migui Bautista (percussions)

Afterlife (www.facebook.com/AfterLifePh)

FRIENDS from Bagumbong, Caloocan formed from being bystanders, their drinking sessions and then seeing a potential for music. Band members: Jack Mendoza (drums), Shaq Diwa (lead guitars, vocals), Janluwi Datuin (bass), Jeng Arellano (rhythm guitars) and Paul Martin Ross (lead vocals)

Rebelde (www.facebook.com/RebeldePilipinas)

THEIR music aims to reflect everyone’s personality. They recently recorded their first single The End Is Near. Band members: Peter Vasquez (vocals), Christopher Villanueva (guitars, vocals), Jonas De Runa (guitars), Chox Gonzales (bass) and Benjie Norcio (drums)

Blood over Matter (www.facebook.com/bloodovermatter) RED Horse Muziklaban grand finalist composed of music enthusiasts from Angono, Rizal. Band members: Philip Sapon (vocals), Dave Guevarra (drums), Mark Enriquez and Leo Sia (guitars), and Joel Caramat (bass)

Sucketseven (www.facebook.com/sucketsevenS7)

BAND derives its name from the ASUS motherboardsocket7 because the former guitarist was a computer junkie. Band members: Berto Bartologome (vocals), Dreive “2ts” Noveno and Danilo “Unyong” Ngo (Guitars), Mel Manalili (drums) and Dreive Ngo (bass).