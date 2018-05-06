On friendships, The Queen and Charlotte Tilbury

IT all started with a lipstick called The Queen, a reddish bright pink from a makeup brand that’s worn by millions of women and girls worldwide.

My friend was in London in 2016 when she messaged me on WhatsApp. “Do you want anything from here?”

I had just seen this limited-edition Charlotte Tilbury lipstick on Instagram, called The Queen, which is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, so I asked if she could get it for me.

So my friend came home and told me that she wasn’t able to get The Queen because it was already out of stock but she did buy a whole bunch of Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks for me. Before that, the only lipstick I had from the brand was Birkin Brown, which I loved.

The first one that I tried was Carina’s Love from the Hot Lips collection. It was inspired by Chinese actress Carina Lau. This lipstick, along with Red Carpet Red from the Matte Revolution line, has remained a favorite.

Sadly, the person who introduced me to the Charlotte Tilbury brand is no longer my friend.

For a month after our friendship ended, I didn’t touch anything Charlotte Tilbury. I thought this was a brand I would always associate with my ex-friend. Then one day, I snapped out of it and bought a tube of The Queen. So there’s no lesson to this story except friends can leave you but you can always turn to makeup—and Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

That may sound shallow, so I will put it another way: a real friend will not hurt your feelings beyond repair. Tilbury once said that “lipstick is happiness in a tube” and I couldn’t agree with her more. She believes that makeup is empowering aside from beautifying.

Charlotte Tilbury is the luxury makeup brand that even younger people go for, unlike other high-end makeup labels that they would immediately label as tita. Perhaps it is the fact that the lipstick tubes are rose gold, or because Charlotte Tilbury herself is probably the world’s most famous makeup artist with a list of celebrity friends and clients that include Kate Moss, Emma Roberts, Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian West.

“Hong Kong represents the relationship between English and Asian. It’s a very international city. There’s something about the energy of Hong Kong that I love. I love the fact that everyone works hard. They play hard. It’s the center of fashion and fun. It’s perfect for the brand,” said Tilbury at the opening of her first store in Asia at Lane Crawford, Harbour City, in Hong Kong.

We were lucky to have been able to ask questions during the Harbour City store opening through a friend who was present at the event.

The lines were crazy-long at the opening.

“I can’t believe people would line up for hours to for lipstick and/or makeup,” my friend said.

Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks retail in Hong Kong for the equivalent of around P1,600. This isn’t a bad price at all because I got The Queen via a friend in London for almost P2,000.

So we wanted to know what Tilbury thinks will be the best sellers in Hong Kong and Asia. “It’s like asking me to choose a favorite child,” Tilbury said.

So here’s Charlotte Tilbury’s list:

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is perhaps the brand’s most iconic product, one that Tilbury uses on models before applying makeup for runway shows. The cream contains a “secret mix of patented antiaging, hydrating and youth-promoting ingredients that lift and transform tired skin in an instant.” It makes a lovely base for makeup as it is absorbed by the skin with a hydrating effect.

Tilbury loves all of her lipsticks but singled out three particular. Matte Revolution in Bond Girl is probably the brand’s best-selling lipstick. This is medium-dark rosy plum that’s brownish red on some people. Walk of Shame is another Matte Revolution lipstick in a copper red color. K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Stoned Rose is a peachy brown nude.

Brightening Youth Glow is a primer with color-correcting, moisturizing and pore-blurring properties. Based on its name, this primer has a pale pearlescent finish.

Beauty Light Wand is described as in a “rose-golden highlight hue [that] flatters all skin tones, while treated pearls blur imperfections. The pearls bounce out light for a supercharged yet natural glow.”

The Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s newest products. This is a “complexion booster” that can be used on its own or under foundation.

Vintage Vamp is the brand’s best-selling eyeshadow palette. It includes purple red-toned shades in a pale shimmer, ruddy plum, deep burgundy and a peach-toned gold glitter.

Beauty Glow Instant Look In A Palette, which includes three eyeshadows, two blushes, a highlighter and a bronzer.

We also asked Tilbury to give some encouraging advice for women who aspire to become makeup artists and entrepreneurs. Of course, her reply was makeup-related.

“Make your dreams come true and dare to dream it. Dare to believe it. Dare to do it. If you put forward your most beautiful self every day, life will give you back your most magical dreams,” Tilbury said.