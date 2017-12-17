On day of statehood, Qatar highlights ‘prosperity, glory,’ hosting of Fifa 2022

THE State of Qatar celebrated locally its National Day seven days in advance on December 11 as it commemorated its first ruler Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamend Bin Thani with the theme: “Promise of Prosperity and Glory.”

Actually, the exact date of the State’s National Day is every December 18. In Qatar celebrations begin as early as December 9 and are expected to take place for 10 days.

The reception in Makati City saw over 600 guests led by foreign dignitaries and Philippine government officials, including Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, Chief Legal Counsel Salvador S.B. Panelo and Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni L. Cayetano, among others.

Quoting Ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines Ali Ibrahim Al Malki, he said, “The ties between the Philippines and Qatar are going very well. This year in April President Duterte visited [our country] and both sides signed new agreements. We are also currently working on others right now. We are expecting this relationship to go ahead with more enhancements in the field of investments, as well as political cooperation.”

Qatar hosts over 240,000 Filipino workers who enjoy the privileges of the State’s government. Because of the Fifa World Cup 2022, it now requires additional manpower from the Philippines.

With this development, the envoy added, “We also see Filipino workers as one of the best in the world: very professional, educated and talented.”

With Fifa 2022 as the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, Qatar has also created more demand in terms of labor. The Philippines will have an opportunity to bring more foreign workers there to help with the infrastructure requirements of this landmark sports event.

To the State of Qatar, we say Mabrook! for a successful National Day reception as look forward to its hosting of the Fifa World Cup 2022. Cheers!