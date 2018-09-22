Ompong damage reaches P17.9  billion

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture caused by Typhoon Ompong (international code name Mangkhut) is now at P17.97 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The NDRRMC’s 6 a.m. update showed that the agriculture sector suffered the most damages at P14.33 billion and P3.63 billion for infrastructure.

Damages are concentrated at Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4A (Calabarzon), 5 (Bicol) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the NDRRMC report said.

The number of families affected by Ompong is placed at 388,136, or equivalent to 1,633,746 persons, living in 4,414 barangays in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B (Mimaropa), National Capital Region and the CAR.

Some 13,726 families, or around 54,116 individuals, are in 366 evacuation centers. Families getting help outside evacuation centers are at 18,504, which is equivalent to 74,622 persons.

Some 49,120 houses were damaged—3,861 totally and 45,259 partially—in Regions 1, 2, 3 and the CAR.