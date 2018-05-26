Older citizens team up with Manila Water, QC to plant trees

SENIOR citizens of the Quezon City local government and their grandchildren teamed up with employees of East Zone water and used-water concessionaire Manila Water as they planted trees at the Pugad Lawin Shrine in Quezon City.

The tree-planting activity with the theme “Pamanang Yaman” symbolizes the legacy of senior citizens of giving back to nature a cleaner and greener environment for the next generation.

Present during the event were Frederika Rentoy and Quezon City Councilor Beth Delarmente, who acknowledged Manila Water’s strong commitment to environmental protection. She also expressed hope to replicate the program in other parks in Quezon City.