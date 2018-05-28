Oil prices up for 3rd week, but D.O.F. counsels caution on calls to suspend ‘TRAIN’

LOCAL pump prices are on the rise for the third consecutive week, amid a warning by finance officials that hastily suspending the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which imposed higher fuel excise taxes, would do more harm than good.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, are treading a cautious path, amid rising calls to halt Package 1 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) on which the government anchored bulk of its ambitious development goals.

Senators said they will await action by the House of Representatives on calls to suspend TRAIN’s implementation even as Congress is supposed to start tackling already Package 2. The second phase of the CTRP cuts corporate income taxes and rationalizes the system for fiscal incentives.

Another round of price hikes

On Monday Phoenix Petroleum and PTT Philippines said they will increase the price of gasoline products by P0.65 per liter, and diesel by P0.35 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell announced the same price increase for gas and diesel. On kerosene, it will sell it higher by P0.45 per liter.

Eastern Petroleum priced its gasoline products P0.60 per liter higher; and diesel by P0.30 per liter.

They will all implement their respective price adjustments at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, May 29.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

On May 22 gasoline prices increased by P1.60 per liter and diesel by P1.15 per liter. They also implemented a price hike on May 15 for gasoline by P1.10 per liter and diesel by P1.20 per liter.

The Department of Energy (DOE) cited world events affecting local pump prices. These include the US announcement on possible sanction on Iran; Venezuela crude production dropping from 2.3 million barrels per day (b/d) to 1.5 b/d due to the economic and political crisis, latest of which is the controversial presidential election; and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (Opec) deepening supply cut led by Saudi Arabia, which wanted to increase the price of crude to at least $80 per barrel to balance its budget.

US oil importers were advised to look for alternative supply of oil to replace that coming from Iran, which owns 12 percent of the Opec supply amounting to 32 million barrels per year.

To provide relief to motorists, Phoenix Petroleum said on Monday it will provide a P2-per-liter discount on diesel and a P5-per-liter discount on its premium gasoline variants in select stations for two days.

In Metro Manila 20 Phoenix service stations will provide the price discounts on May 29 and 30.

Phoenix stations in North and South Luzon will, likewise, implement the discount on June 2 and 3; and 18 of its sites in the Visayas will carry the discounts on June 5 and 6.

The oil firm has yet to schedule a similar price discount in Mindanao.

“There is no minimum spend requirement. The price discount is available for cash and credit-card transactions. PO and bulk transaction are not included,” it added.

Mitigation measures

In a recent meeting with the Department of Energy (DOE), oil companies expressed willingness to give discounts and widen their CSR programs to support the transport sector and the marginalized.

The DOE and the Department of Finance (DOF) are eyeing new measures on the excise tax and value-added tax on oil as a result of TRAIN’s implementation.

The DOE will also be working with the Department of Transportation for the swift implementation of Section 82 of the TRAIN law on fuel vouchers for public-utility vehicles, and pursue the department’s efforts to expedite the unbundling of fuel prices.

Based on International Energy Agency (IEA) reports and Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) trends, oil supply and demand in the short and medium term is expected to reach $80 per barrel.

DOF’s warning

Amid the clamor to suspend excise taxes on fuel, DOF Assistant Secretary Paola A. Alvarez said doing this mid-year will leave the government hard-pressed to fund its programs.

When Dubai crude price reaches an average of $80 per barrel for three months, what will be suspended, according to a provision under TRAIN, is the next tranche of the scheduled increase in excise tax on fuel, Alvarez noted.

“What is crucial here is we cannot suspend it because of the funding that we need, especially for free education in state universities and colleges, salary increases of government personnel and teachers. We will be having a hard time funding those plans if we suspend those provisions,” she said.

Section 5 of Revenue Regulation 2-2018, which provides implementing guidelines for petroleum products under TRAIN, states that: “For the period covering 2018 to 2020, the scheduled increase in the excise tax on fuel as imposed, shall be suspended when the average Dubai crude based on Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) for three months prior to the scheduled increase of the month reaches or exceeds eighty dollars [$80] per barrel.”

Sen. Grace Poe and other senators had called last Friday to recommend the suspension of excise taxes on fuel with the steady rise in petroleum product prices.

Alvarez said they are also looking forward to the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) with Russia, seeing this as helping the country if Russia increases its oil production.

According to Alvarez, “one of the reasons the prices of oil is increasing” is the “shortage of supply, so if they plan to increase the output, it would have a better impact because it will lower the inflation rate, [and] because of the increase in oil supply, its price will lower in the market. In the long run, we don’t think [the prices] would reach $80 per barrel because they will be producing more oil.”

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said earlier the DOE is eyeing to get cheaper oil from Russia, a non-Opec country.

Catch the profiteers

Aside from this, the President also ordered the Department of Trade and Industry to catch the profiteers or businesses, which ignore the suggested retail price; and the Department of Labor and Employment to convene regional wage boards to check if minimum wages should be increased.

These three measures, Roque said, are meant to mitigate the effects of TRAIN and the weakening peso.

Alvarez said, meanwhile, the passage of the national ID system will hasten implementation of conditional- and unconditional-cash transfers, as it would be easier to pinpoint the beneficiaries.

Senate awaits House action

Relatedly, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III said Monday senators will await House action on the proposed suspension of the TRAIN before tackling the counterpart remedial legislation in the Senate.

The chamber will abide by the rule that all legislation pertaining to money measures must emanate from the House of Representatives, he said.

Sotto, in a text message to the BusinessMirror, pointed out that the proposal to suspend the TRAIN law came from congressmen in last week’s plenary deliberations, as reported over the weekend.

The Senate leader made the clarification when asked on Monday if the Senate would back the House proposal to suspend TRAIN revenue impositions.

“Tax measures come from the House, so we leave it to their discretion first,” Sotto III added.

Concerned congressmen last week aired the proposal to suspend the TRAIN law’s higher tax impositions amid spiralling prices of basic commodities.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua signalled support over the weekend for calls to consider suspension of TRAIN tax measures to check price hikes.