Oil firms roll back gas prices

Oil companies last Sunday slashed the prices of various petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, for the second consecutive week.

PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum and Phoenix Petroleum have implemented price cuts on gasoline products by P1.05 per liter and P1.25 per liter for diesel. Their respective price adjustments took effect at 6 a.m. on February 18.

Phoenix said separately that the price decrease was meant for motorists to take advantage of Phoenix fuels additized with the new Pulse Technology with advance cleaning and protection properties for enhanced power and acceleration.

Seaoil Philippines, Pilipinas Shell and Petron Corp. will also implement the same price adjustment. In addition, they will cut kerosene prices by P1.20 per liter.

“These [price adjustments] reflect movements in the international oil market,” they said.

In February 13 oil firms reduced the prices of gasoline by P1 per liter, diesel by P1.30 per liter and kerosene by P0.85 per liter.

Prior to the price rollbacks, local pump prices rose for the past six consecutive weeks brought about by higher imported fuel prices and excise tax.