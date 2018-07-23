Oil firms announce price rollback

MOST oil firms will reduce the price of petroleum products effective Tuesday morning.

In separate announcements, they will roll back the price of gasoline by P0.70 per liter, diesel by P1 per liter and kerosene by P1.25 per liter.

“This is to reflect movements in the international petroleum market,” Seaoil Philippines said.

Seaoil will implement the price decrease at 12:01 am of July 24 while Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines will implement their respective price adjustments at 6am of Tuesday.

Eastern Philippines, meanwhile, slashed the price of unleaded and premium gasoline by P0.80 per liter at 12 noon of July 23. It also reduced diesel price on the same day by P1 per liter.

Other oil firms will follow suit.

Last week oil companies jacked up the price of gasoline by P0.30 per liter but rolled back the price of diesel by P0.15 per liter.

Local pump prices are mainly influenced by the crude prices in the world market, the peso-dollar exchange rate and taxes.