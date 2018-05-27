OFWs in Baghdad must remain vigilant in the wake of bombings–DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) last Sunday warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Iraq to remain vigilant following a series of bombings in Baghdad that left a number of persons dead and several more wounded.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad will continue to monitor the situation in the Iraqi capital and will be in touch with members of the Filipino community.

At least four people were killed and 15 wounded in a suicide attack in Iraq’s capital Baghdad last Thursday.

The attack took place in the predominantly Shia district of Shula in northwest Baghdad.

“A suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt while he was surrounded by police near a public garden in Al-Shula district,” a security forces statement said.

Chargé d’Affaires Julius Torres, reporting to the Dfa, said the Embassy has reminded the estimated 400 members of the Filipino Community in Baghdad to exercise caution and to restrict their movement after a series of bombings in the past week left at least seven persons dead and several others wounded.

Cafés in Iraq are particularly busy at night during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with families and friends gathering to relax and eat before the fast starts again at dawn.

Iraq last December claimed victory over the Islamic State (ISIL), also known as ISIS, after a campaign to retake swaths of territory captured by the armed group.

ISIL has claimed previous attacks against security forces and in public places in mainly Shia-dominated areas.

Earlier this month, the group claimed a deadly gun attack in Tarmiya, an area 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Dfa also warned Filipinos working in Saudi Arabia to take precautionary measures ahead of a powerful tropical cyclone that made landfall in the western region of the Kingdom last Saturday evening.

The Dfa issued the warning through an advisory issued by the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah to members of the Filipino Community, especially those in Najran and surrounding areas.

“We would like to advise our kababayan in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially those residing in Najran and nearby areas, to prepare for torrential rains, possible flashfloods and decreased visibility as tropical cyclone Mekunu makes landfall in some parts of the Kingdom tonight,” the advisory from the Consulate read.

According to Consul General Edgar Badajos, the Saudi General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection (Gamep) has predicted heavy rains for some parts of the Kingdom from Saturday (May 26) until Tuesday (May 29).

Badajos said Gamep also said the rains will be accompanied by active wind and dust, which may lead to a lack of horizontal visibility in Najran, especially in Al Kharkhir area.

Dust brought about by the winds is also expected to reduce visibility over Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Sharqiyah and Riyadh. Rainy clouds are further expected over Jizan, Asir and Al Baha region.