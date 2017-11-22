Enchanted Kingdom’s humble beginning

What’s new inside the world-class theme park’s in-house museum?

To celebrate another magical year, the Enchanted Kingdom (EK) memorabilia has been updated with its all-new installations. Along with the launch of the park’s 22nd anniversary, the memorabilia showcases the making of Agila: The EKsperience, as it highlights the attraction’s journey throughout its first year.

The memorabilia displays images from the groundbreaking ceremonies held on March 2014; the design of the building by Architect Kenneth Quintal; the theming by RTA; and the musical scoring of Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, and the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra.

The memorabilia describes how the Agila film was produced with the help of the Philippine Film Studios Inc. as its executive producer, with postproduction by the Central Digital Labs with Sid Maderazo as the director.

The ride was manufactured by Simex Iwerks, a Canadian-based company. The Agila was recently nominated for the THEA Awards for Product Excellence.