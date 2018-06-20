Nutriment workshop set on June 29

HOLISTIC Integrative Care Center’s (HICC) much-anticipated holistic nutrition workshop is back. Let’s get your health journey started and join HICC’s day of making delectable and healthy recipes, and discover why everyone is falling in love with plant-based diet.

Be inspired to create new recipes, learn new things, and meet new friends. There will be samplings of yummy healthy dishes, take-home recipes, and handouts, along with question-and-answer time and a truly unforgettable experience to share.

World-class speakers Chef Arlene Clemente, an internationally trained holistic raw food chef and seasoned speaker for health, wellness and disease management and Holistic ambassador Ronnie Liang, certified music hit maker and health buff, will share what is good for the body, mind and spirit. Meanwhile, Eddie Peterson, Korean-American Misso partner and a health advocate spreading wellness and goodwill, will share his knowledge in juicing and oil extractor products.

The workshop will be held at IAJWC Conference Room, 33F Atlanta Center, Annapolis Street, Greenhills, San Juan City, on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

For those who are interested to join, registration fee is P2,500 per person, is inclusive of lunch, manuals, aprons and take-home samplers.

For more details and reservations, contact HICC hot lines: 02 744-5355 and 0923-146-8686.