NU remains No. 1 after 1st round of elims

NATIONAL University (NU) vented its ire on University of the Philippines (UP), 25-23, 25-23, 25-17, to cap its first-round campaign a league-leading 6-1 win-loss card in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball action last Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Coming off a 22-25, 27-25, 13-25, 20-25 first defeat at the hands of Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs survived a scare in the first two sets before stamping their strength in the third set to dispatch the Lady Maroons in one hour and 13 minutes.

Jaja Santiago nailed 16 spikes and a block for a game-high 17 points for NU. Risa Sato delivered 10 points, while setter Jasmine Nabor made 32 excellent sets on top of six points—the same contribution made by Roselyn Doria.

NU matched its league-best start it booked in Season 76—the first time the Lady Bulldogs emerged No.1 in the Final Four era.

“After we lost, we moved on, and we approached this game as a statement game because it’s the end of the first round—the most important things in any journey are the beginning and the end,” NU Head Coach Babes Castillo said.

“This is really important for us. Today, we’ll celebrate because we’re ranked No. 1. But we’re not yet happy with the way we played. We still have a lot to produce but, in terms of momentum of course, we invested the right way,” Castillo added.

NU flirted with disaster in the first two sets where the Lady Bulldogs squandered a 24-20 lead in the opening frame as UP scored three straight points. But a crucial net touch by the Lady Maroons saved the Lady Bulldogs from trouble.

Santiago and company had a hard time in the second set and had to fight back from a 17-19 deficit to go match point at 24-22. Isa Molde, however, threatened NU, 24-23, but a service error by Marist Layug cost UP the set.

Tots Carlos and Molde made 15 and 11 points, respectively, for UP, which fell to 2-5 and tied University of Santo Tomas.

In men’s action, five spikers scored in double figures to lead NU past UP, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23. The Bulldogs finished the first round with a 6-1 record to force a triple tie at the top with idle Ateneo de Manila and FEU.

Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad led NU with 19 and 17 points, respectively, while Fauzi Ismail chipped in 14 hits, skipper Francis Saura contributed 12 and Kim Malabunga added 11.