NTC strengthens financial criteria for 3rd telco player

By Sharmaine O. Paden / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is strengthening the financial criteria for the selection of the third telco player, a Cabinet official said.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Acting Secretary Eliseo M. Rio said the regulator has two weeks to draft the new scope of the selection process, noting issues raised by the oversight committee for the third telco.

“They have to make a new one because of the comments of the oversight committee,” Rio said. “In two weeks, they should be able to present it.”

Advertisement

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III expressed concerns last week over the “weak” prequalification criteria in choosing the third player in the Philippine telco space, saying the requirements are widely based on “commitments.”

Based on the latest draft, the selection committee shall determine the new major player with the highest calculated and responsive bid, based on the net present value of “committed investments” and the company’s net book value, among others.

Rio noted that while the new terms of reference (TOR) will still take into account the level of service, it will also give prime importance to the financial aspect of the auction.

“The level of service, which used to be the main parameter, will become a secondary requirement, while financial requirements will become the primary parameter,” he said. “So we will completely change the whole picture.”

Spectrum allocation will also be based on best practices from other countries—using auction to source more revenues for the government.

“The beauty contest in the past resulted in frequency hoarding and those companies failed to improve service. They just made money by flipping the assets the government owns. I don’t want that to happen again,” Rio added.

Data from the regulator showed that PLDT Inc. holds 400 megahertz of the total holdings, while Globe Telecom Inc. has rights to 325 MHz.

What remains for budding telecom players is a mere 140 MHz of frequencies in the 700 MHz, 850 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3500 MHz spectra.

Spectrum is the real estate on which telecommunication operators develop their respective network to deliver services to customers.

The amount of spectrum assigned to a telco has an impact on the cost to build capacity, overall network performance, ability to offer new multimedia services and general customer experience of wireless services.

‘Still a priority’

RIO clarified that the third telco selection remains a “priority.”

“The impression about third telco’s not pushing through must be because of the delay and of the new parameters that have been introduced,” Rio noted. “The third telco remains a priority of the President. We’re being pressured not only by the President, but also by the people.”

The third player is seen to help disrupt the market by lowering price points, while challenging the two incumbents to improve their services.

Philippine 4G speeds continued to lag behind neighbors in Southeast Asia, averaging at only 9.5 megabytes per second (Mbps) during a three-month period ending January, data from think tank Open Signal showed.

The country’s 4G connection is well below the 16.9 Mbps global average, ranking second to the last in terms of speed, next only to Indonesia.

Interested parties for the third player’s slot include Now Corp., Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Based on an indicative timeline released in February, the final version of the terms for the third telco’s selection should have been released on April 9. Bids were supposed to be accepted on May 24.