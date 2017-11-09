NOW Corp. brings enterprise-grade wireless Internet to residential areas

NOW Corp., known for its Fiber Air service, now enters the residential market. This service is unique because of its guaranteed and committed minimum speed already enjoyed by highly demanding enterprise clients.

The Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology, media and telecom company decided to expand to the residential areas in response to clamor from enterprise users whose families consume enormous bandwidth for their personal, educational, entertainment and other needs.

“One important thing we learned for the past 12 months of operation is that families now require enterprise-grade quality of Internet experience,” said Kristian Pura, head of business development.

The delivery of Fiber Air to homes will help deliver over-the-top products, such as movies and television programs that require minimum throughput, and with NOW’s reliable services, absolutely without data cap.

Apart from its broadband services, NOW is known as an information-technology company delivering software systems and IT-managed services to top banks, such as BDO, Philippine National Bank, the industry’s regulator, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as well as other government agencies and branches like the Supreme Court. The company is now implementing the P57-million contract on e-mail and collaboration system of the Supreme Court.

“The strength of our company is our IT competence, which enables us to ensure superior connectivity to highly demanding enterprise customers, who, in turn, want their families to also enjoy the high-quality Internet experience from NOW,” Pura added.

The first residential area that has been activated is Corinthian Village in Quezon City, whose residents may now avail themselves of the high-quality Internet services enjoyed by educational institutions, media companies, hospitals, government agencies and buildings with SMEs and large enterprises as tenants.

Because NOW is using wireless technology, new residential areas would be quickly added into its network. A special feature of this business will allow residents to also make money. NOW partners with home-buddies who would represent the company in their respective buildings and subdivisions. As sales partners, they will earn money through commissions and enjoy free broadband, as well.

With this marketing tactic that harnesses local talent in each area and powered by the easily deployable wireless technology, NOW is confident that it will emerge as the most viable and capable alternative to the telecom duopoly.

NOW counts some of the biggest firms in the country as its broadband clients. Among its recently connected broadband customers include Sogo Hotel Group, which has a chain of hotel establishments in Metro Manila; Marco Polo in Ortigas; WorkHaven, a co-working space located in Linden Suites; Manila Broadcasting Corp. in Pasay City; and STI campus in Bonifacio Global City.