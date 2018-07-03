Not in our house!

BASKETBALL leaders expressed their apologies and Gilas Pilipinas Head Coach Chot Reyes firmly stood behind his players a day after the Philippines-Australia brawl reared mixed reactions and, more importantly, posed a tough challenge for the world governing body for the sport.

The Australians were comfortably ahead, 79-48, with 4:01 left in the third quarter when the brawl erupted following a physical action between the Philippines’ Roger Pogoy and Australia’s Chris Goulding.

Both benches cleared resulting to a free-for-all that lasted some three minutes. After the smoke cleared at the Philippine Arena in Bucalan, 13 players were ejected—three Australiand and nine Filipinos.

And that’s where a challenge to the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) rules reared itself.

The referees, who were later slammed for their “weakness” in supervising the physical game, allowed the match to go on despite the Philippines playing with only three men—June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer.

In what many branded as a farce, Fajardo and Norwood opted to foul out of the game—thus forcing the referees—Ahmed Al Bulushi of Oman, Hatim Alharabi of Saudi Arabia, and Paul Skayem of Lebanon—to hand to the Aussies a victory by default. The score was 89-53.

The Fiba, in a statement, said an inquiry is forthcoming.

“Following the incident that occured in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday, Fiba will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams. The decision will be communicated in the coming days,” the Fiba statement said.

The penalties is expected to impact not only the players, but the federation.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), through its president, Al Panlilio, offered an official apology and said it is awaiting a decision from Fiba.

“The SBP apologizes to Filipino basketball fans and to the basketball community for the incident. The SBP stands by its conviction that violence has no place in sports,” he said.

Reyes, meanwhile, defended his players’ role in the melee and stuck firm on the team’s stance that “they are ready for any repercussions, no matter what it is.”

“We have to face those consequences because it is what it is,” Reyes said. “And we are not going to back down.”

Slapped with disqualifying fouls on the Philippine side were naturalized player Andray Blatche, Terrence Romeo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Rogor Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright.

Ejected from the Australia bench were Goulding, Nathan Sobey, Thon Maker and Daniel Kickert.

Gilas Assistant Coach Jong Uichico also apologized for participating in the brawl. He was caught on camera throwing punches at the Aussies.

Aguilar’s father, former pro Aguilar, was also seen throwing a steel chair to an unassuming Aussie.

Reyes claimed Kickert started the brawl after he elbowed Pogoy during a commotion on a defensive play.

According to Reyes, Kickert had been harassing Filipino players in pregame warm-ups.

“I don’t know if he was trying to get into our minds, or he was trying to start something,” he said. “Where else can you see an opponent hitting a player during warm-up?”

The Philippines ended its Group B campaign at second place with a 3-2 won-lost record behind Australia’s 4-1. Gilas flies to Iran on September 13 for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. The country hosts Qatar on September 17.