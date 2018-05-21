‘Not a coup.’ Caucus to settle Senate turnover

Senators were called to a caucus on Monday to formalize the leadership change earlier agreed upon by the majority of senators, that will see Senate President Aquilino L. “Koko” Pimentel III voluntarily relinquishing the coveted post to Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III well in advance of the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2019 Senatorial derby where Pimentel is seeking reelection.

The top-level turnover is seen to trigger an inevitable but minor revamp as Sen. Miguel F. Zubiri, who is taking over Sotto’s majority leader post, is expected to vacate chairmanships of the Committees on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship and on Cooperatives.

However, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon suggested in a radio interview over the weekend that outgoing Senate President Pimentel and Majority Leader Sotto “should just talk and settle” the issues arising from the leadership reshuffle.

“This is not a coup,” said Drilon, even as he added that a “committee revamp depends on the new leadership.”

The senator said that the matter of committee reassignments may not have been discussed but likely to be settled in subsequent talks between Pimentel III and Sotto III.

This developed as Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, in a separate interview, said senators were not keen on “taking out” the Senate President and, in fact, welcomed reports that Pimentel and Sotto talked and settled the matter between the two leaders.

“We can’t say anything about Koko’s [Pimentel] leadership. His integrity is beyond question,” Ejercito added, noting that Pimentel III committed “no grievous fault” to warrant forcing his ouster from the Senate leadership post.

He said it was good that the leadership change has been settled since Pimentel was already set on filing his reelection bid. “It was only a question of when. So it was good that they settled the matter so that [no one would be hurt],” Ejercito said, confirming that “the sentiment of the majority of senators was for Sotto to replace Pimentel and “it was just a matter of time.”

Asked why the rush to replace Pimentel when the period for filing candidacies in the 2019 midterm elections is still months ahead, Ejercito surmised it was “probably to ensure continuity of succession so as not to derail passage of bills.”

“We will settle pending matters at the [Monday] caucus,” Ejercito said.

At the same time, Ejercito ruled out talk that he and other senators are joining the bandwagon of other lawmakers jumping to join the ruling PDP-Laban now headed by President Duterte. “There is no need to join the PDP because we have our own party,” Ejercito said, adding, “so, let us just put up a coalition.”