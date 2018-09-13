Northern, Central Luzon brace for Ompong’s fury

AT least 4.3 million people who live in areas directly threatened by Typhoon Ompong may bear the brunt of the powerful storm, which is expected to pummel Northern and Central Luzon this weekend, prompting President Duterte to direct disaster officials to ensure prompt assistance to would-be affected families.

The specter was raised on Thursday during a briefing for Duterte, who was apprised of the government’s overall preparation for Ompong, which has already put local officials on their toes ahead of the typhoon’s projected landfall on Saturday.

Off you go

President Duterte, at the same command conference, also ordered some members of his Cabinet to proceed to Northern Luzon provinces along the typhoon’s path.

Duterte’s order included Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Francis N. Tolentino and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo B. Jalad among those told to go to the provinces at risk, notably Cagayan and Isabela.

The President’s order was issued after Bello suggested that the President needed to appoint some of his Cabinet men so that the President’s presence will be felt in these areas for easier government monitoring and coordination.

Duterte also designated Tolentino as his “point man” for the preparations and disaster response on Ompong.

P2-B fund

In a press conference after the command conference, Duterte said close to P2 billion is allotted for the total disaster fund for Typhoon Ompong. Moreover, the President stressed the need for a dedicated radio line for all government agencies, including the Department of National Defense, and another line for the military and police, adding he prefers radios over cell phones in time of crisis.

This was after Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano raised the possibility of phone and Internet signal interruptions once the typhoon hits the country.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the Bureau of Customs has also allowed to release seized rice, relief goods to augment the supply of humanitarian assistance for the typhoon victims.

Dominguez said he conveyed this to Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña. This was after Cayetano said that it is likely that there will be a problem with the phone and Internet signals once the typhoon hits the country.

As strong as Lawin

During the briefing, Jalad said the more than 4 million residents who are expected to be affected by the typhoon live in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, Ifugao and Mountain Province.

At least 47,850 houses made up of “light walls and roofs,” are located in the provinces and are likely to be damaged by Ompong’s potentially strong winds.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Director Vicente B. Manalo said Ompong was located east of Catanduanes as of Thursday afternoon, and was moving westward with a maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 255 kph. It was forecasted to make a landfall in Cagayan

Valley on Saturday.

The typhoon, which is as strong as Typhoon Lawin, which also hit Northern Luzon in 2015, likewise threatens Northern Luzon and Central Luzon due to its massive diameter.

Preparations

Jalad said that at least 47,800 evacuation shelters were readied for residents in the eight provinces, aside from designating more than 3,000 pubic-school buildings as additional temporary shelters in the wake of Ompong.

The NDRRMC head said that several rapid deployment teams have been organized for pre-disaster, response and early-recovery operations, with Clark and the province of Batanes as primary staging areas for the operations.

The social welfare and health departments also organized relief and health emergency response teams and have set aside P1.1 billion worth of food packs and other relief items and P19 million worth of emergency medicines.

The health department formed 28 teams that are ready for deployment. Jalad said at least P2.2 billion worth of logistics was also allotted for typhoon operations.

The military has deployed more than 100 rapid response personnel and positioned them at Clark Field in Pampanga, along with other emergency response assets and equipment, including ambulances.

The military also made available other assets that can be used for the operations if these are needed.

On the other hand, the Philippine Coast Guard has formed 18 teams for search and rescue and ensured the availability of 25 vessels for the operation, in case there is a need to go by sea.

Likewise, the Department of Public Works and Highways has also dispatched personnel and equipment in the areas that would be affected for immediate clearing operations.

Rice impact

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said Ompong will only impact the country’s rice supply for six days because of its projected effect on the agriculture sector, but this will be offset by the importation taken by the government.

Jalad said Ompong will affect Regions 1, 2 and 3 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Because of its strong winds, the typhoon is expected to generate a storm surge as high as 5 meters along the coastal shores of Cagayan, Isabela and Ilocos Sur.

Manalo said CAR and Central Luzon should expect intense or heavy rain today (Friday) and Northern and Central Luzon on Saturday.

“The typhoon will affect the biggest portion by Saturday,” Manalo said.

As President Duterte appointed former MMDA Chairman Tolentino as his point man for the typhoon operations, the latter and other disaster officials will fly to Cagayan on Friday to personally oversee the operations.

Duterte ordered the construction of initially 14 strong evacuation centers next year as primary temporary shelters for families affected by typhoons and other natural calamities.

With Bernadette D. Nicolas