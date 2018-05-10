Noni fruit, a treasure chest of neutraceuticals

THE Philippines is home to numerous medicinal plants, and medical and scientific studies have already affirmed their efficacy and safety.

In fact, a number of local medicinal plants have been trending in different social-media pages because of the testimonials of those who have tried and experienced their healing powers. With the continuous efforts of medical organizations—private or government—to thoroughly understand and discover the wonders of herbal and alternative medicine, cure for different diseases, especially cancer, is within reach.

In 1993 two American tourists in Tahiti discovered a fruit, which has been used for centuries in the said country to treat different illnesses. Samples were brought to several laboratories in the US and the results were amazing. The leaves and fruit of the ancient fruit contain at least 150 neutraceuticals, nine amino acids and 12 non-essential amino acids.

The good news is that the amazing fruit is also found in the coastlines. In Tahiti it is known as Noni (Morinda citrifolia) and here in our country it is called apatot or bangkoro, while in other countries it is known as Indian Mulberry.

Noni is a tall and flowering tree shrub with potato-sized fruits that look like a small guyabano or atis but has a strong distinct odor. Ancient folk medicine practitioners used Morinda citrifolia for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antibacterial properties, but when it was discovered in 1993, Noni gained its popularity in the herbal-care industry because of its remarkable antioxidant components, which are known to fight diseases, especially cancer.

Studies revealed that Noni is the largest source of proxeronine, an enzyme essential for the healing process of our body. According to bewellbuzz.com, “The plant works at the cellular level, enhancing cell function and by regenerating damaged cells, purifies blood, detoxifies the body and promotes healing. Rather than being a symptomatic treatment, it treats the core of the medical problem. Noni contains proxeronine, an inactive compound that changes into an active form called xeronine in the body. Xeronine is formed in the large intestines. It has the capability to modify the molecular structure of proteins and thereby ensure the proper functioning of the proteins. Without a certain shape and rigidity, proteins fail to function, resulting in a wide range of physiological responses. Xeronine is then stored in the body’s reservoir, liver which releases the nutrients from time to time in to the bloodstream to be carried all over the body.”

It added, “Xeronine has positive effects on the body energy, as well as the mental agility of a person. Xeronine also helps to enhance the mental well-being of a person by acting as a welcome tranquilizer. It is also a pain reliever. Thus, a diet of Noni juice is claimed to prevent the onset of age-related diseases like arthritis, also heart disease, diabetes and stroke. With its ability to numb, xeronine can deal with chronic pain, negative effects of stress and insomnia.”

Aside from this fact, it is also worthy to note that Noni plant contains 23 different phytochemicals, five vitamins and three minerals, however, “none of these serve to kill the cancerous cells in the human body, but researchers found that Noni contains a polysaccharide compound [6-D-glucopyranose pentaacetate] that boosts the immune system and renders it capable to ward off terminal illnesses like cancer.”

The incredible medicinal power of this superfruit can now be enjoyed through the Philippines’s very own Noni juice—PhilNoni.

PhilNoni juice is an extract from the whole ripe fruit Noni tree. Retired academician and visionary Dr. Tito Contado made PhilNoni juice available to the Filipino market since 2001. Contado and his family swear by this superfruit because of its health benefits, which they have experienced even before they launched it in the Philippine market.

According to him, he was hesitant when he first learned about this medicinal plant, but upon hearing the testimonials of a close family member who experienced the healing powers of Noni juice, he decided to venture into the herbal medicine industry and right away invested in modern technology to produce the best-quality juice—PhilNoni.

Contado guarantees that PhilNoni is 100-percent Noni fruit extract without any synthetic additives. According to him, the whole fruit of the tropical Philippine Noni medicinal plant is the one and only source of PhilNoni. The whole fruit has 200 to 300 amber-colored, hard-shelled seed pulp and fruit skin. The pure juice extract of the whole ripe fruit goes through fermentation, which guarantees the release of the health benefits of the Noni fruit.

However, only the Noni fruits harvested from the coastlines of the country are used to make PhilNoni.

PhilNoni contains anticancer and antitumor substances. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps the body to regenerate, strengthen the immune system and improve the function of the body cells.

Drinking PhilNoni juice every day will bring you these health benefits:

n Increases body energy and vitality.

n Stimulates the body’s production of serotonin and melatonin, which help to regulate the body’s sleep and reduce premenstrual syndrome pain.

n Lowers high blood pressure.

n Strengthens the body’s resistance to infection, attack of free radicals, and inhibits the growth of cancer and tumors.

n Long-term effects include stronger body and mind, healthier fingernails, skin and gum; stops failing hair and stimulated hair regrowth.

n Known to address diabetes, asthma and allergy.

n It corrects vitamins and minerals deficiencies and abnormalities.

n Arrests premature aging.

n Restores sexual capacity.

n When topically applied, it helps stop bleeding and effectively heals wounds.

Here are a few tips by bewellbuzz.com to ascertain whether the Noni juice you have is good or not.

n Bubbles—Shake the bottle to see if bubbles form. If the bubbles dissipate quickly, it means that there’s a higher concentration of water than Noni juice in it.

n Color—When you shake the bottle, see if the color of the bubbles is brownish. This indicates purity.

n Residue—Good juice always has plenty of residue at the bottom. Turn the bottle upside down and note how much residue is visible.

n Taste and smell—Finally, observe the taste and smell of the juice. Noni is strong smelling stuff and it is definitely an acquired taste. If it has been flavored with other fruit juices, it might not be pure.

