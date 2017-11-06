Nonfood prices seen ramping up October inflation

Inflation, mostly because of price increases in nonfood items, ramped up even higher in October to 3.5 percent, based on estimates by the Department of Finance (DOF). This represented an escalation from inflation averaging only 3.4 percent in September.

However, consumer prices should remain manageable on the expected palay harvest in the latter part of the year and as base effects from the utilities subgroup taper off, DOF Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran said in his latest economic bulletin.

Food accounts for more than half the consumer price index from which the inflation rate is computed.

“Food inflation may decline further in November 2017 as the rice-harvest season has started pushing down domestic rice prices,” said Beltran, who is also the DOF’s chief economist.

The forecast inflation in October is higher than the 2.3 percent posted in the same month last year. The 3.5-percent forecast inflation is the highest since November 2014, when this stood at 2.7 percent.

Food prices have also “started to taper down, sliding slightly to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent in September,” according to Beltran.

The DOF said alcoholic beverages and tobacco likely increased to 6.7 percent, from 6.4 percent; housing, utilities and fuels to 4.1 percent, from 3.8 percent; electricity, gas and other fuels to 9.2 percent, from 8.2 percent; furnishings and household equipment to 1.9 percent, from 1.8 percent; and recreation and culture to 1.5 percent, from 1.4 percent.

Meralco rate per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a household consuming 200 kilowatts per month increased to P9.28, from P9.25 in September. Also, Meralco generation charge per kWh in October increased to P4.72, from P4.54 in September 2017.

Inflation in September accelerated to a five-month high of 3.4 percent, from 3.1 percent in August, because of the higher annual increment in food and nonalcoholic beverages index at 5 percent and the double-digit increase in transport index at 11.3 percent.

This brought the average inflation in the first nine months to 3.1 percent, still within the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas this year.

In September the Monetary Board (MB), where Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III sits as a member, kept the benchmark interest rates mainly because of the manageable inflation environment and robust domestic economic growth.

“So now we are in the period of normalization, and we are going back to the normal interest rates, the normalization of inflation. It’s just going back to where it was,” Dominguez said of the monetary sector.

The 3.5-percent rate for overnight lending, 3 percent for overnight borrowing

and 2.5 percent for deposit facilities were maintained. The deposit reserve ratios were similarly maintained.

The MB also kept the average inflation forecast this year and next at 3.2 percent. But the forecast for 2019 was adjusted upward to 3.2 percent, from an earlier estimate of 3.1 percent.

“We are still within the target,” National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon, told financial reporters.