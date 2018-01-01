No veto override of 2018 budget–Senate

By Butch Fernandez & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

Senate leaders are not inclined to challenge the presidential veto of four items in the Congress-approved 2018 national budget, ruling out any move to muster the two-thirds vote needed to override the Palace action deleting House-inserted riders in the annual money measure.

“Congress can [override] but it won’t,” Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto told the BusinessMirror over the weekend.

Recto affirmed that the way is clear to implement public-works projects and state-sponsored programs funded under the P3.7-trillion budget law “effective January 1.”

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III also allayed concerns that lawmakers may still opt to press Congress to override the Palace action when senators and congressmen reconvene regular sessions on January 15.

“We can, but I don’t think we will,” Sotto, concurrent chairman of the Senate’s Rules Committee, said in a separate text message to the BusinessMirror.

In a veto message sent to Congress before the year-end, President Duterte cited “rider provisions circumventing the Constitution” that he vowed would “never be countenanced” by his administration.

These include fund-transfer provision authorizing the Department of Education to draw P22.8 million from the allocation for maintenance and other operation expenses for items classified as capital outlay to buy equipment and construct new facilities that Duterte frowned upon.

The President said he also found other “provisions embraced in this budget that do not relate to some particular appropriation and introduced herein with the purpose of amending existing laws and rules that have no place in the general appropriations bill.”

Duterte thumbed down a separate provision authorizing the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to tap ERC income for “operational requirements” and ordered the agency to instead “make efficient use” of its P413-million budget.

Asserting that government agencies “cannot be deprived of their inherent authority to assess reasonable fees in the provision of services,” he, likewise, vetoed a rider in the budget bill prohibiting collection of fees covering reacquisition of Philippine citizenship.

Also vetoed by the President was a provision granting members of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board monitoring expenses, saying MTRCB officers already receive honoraria under the Salary Standardization Act.

Earlier, Sen. Loren B. Legarda, finance committee chairman, assured there is no need to impose new taxes to bankroll the P3.7-trillion 2018 national budget law.

She, however, voiced lawmakers’ concerns over “underspending…because the funds are there for public projects as requested by the agencies during the budget calls for departments to submit their spending programs.”

TRAIN impact

Members of the House of Representatives have assured the public that the P3.7 trillion for 2018 has measures to cushion the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, Iligan City Rep. Frederick Siao and 1-Pacman Rep. Michael Romero said there are specific provisions in the 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA) aimed at “spurring economic growth.”

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development [DSWD] has a P1.184-billion Tax Reform Cash Transfer Program allocation aside from the P89.4 billion for the 4Ps program, P19.26 billion for indigent seniors, P3.42 billion for supplemental feeding and P38.9 million for street children,” Dy said.

She added that, aside from the state universities and colleges budgets, the Commission on Higher Education has P5.86 billion for Tulong-Dunong grants and incentives, plus P3.9 billion for college faculty taking masteral and doctoral studies as part of the K to 12 transition program.

“Of the P106-billion budget of the Department of Health for 2018, P4.34 billion has been set aside for indigents while P15.5 billion for medicines and vaccines,” Dy said.

Romero said the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has P24.488 billion for its tax reform cash-transfer project subsidy for which the bank and the DSWD will soon have guidelines on.

“Between just these two agencies, the government has P25.672 billion for cushion versus consumer price impacts of the TRAIN Law,” Romero said.

According to Romero, the DSWD and the LandBank have been tasked in the 2018 GAA to issue the guidelines for the tax reform cash-transfer subsidy.

Aside from these funds, he said, the LandBank and DBP also have P1.133 billion each for the PUV modernization program loans to PUV operators.

Siao said the 2018 budget has at least P34 billion for tourism, which is expected to create new jobs.

“There’s P3 billion for the DOT [Department of Tourism] and P31.97 billion for the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program,” said Siao, who is vice chairman of the House Committee on Tourism.

“For workers in the tourism sector, the DOT has P160 million for tourism industry training. For the tourism entrepreneurs running hotels, resorts, restaurants and other establishments catering to tourists, the agency has P124 million for standards development and enforcement,” he added.

Siao said the Department of Trade and Industry’s Negosyo Centers budget of P514.579 million and shared service facilities funds of P200 million would also have multiplier effects, which would benefit the tourism sector.

“Also favorable to the tourism sector is the National Greening Program of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for which P2.787 billion was allocated, plus the various road and local infrastructure funds of the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways],” he said.

Under the TRAIN, workers earning P250,000 will be exempted from paying personal income tax.

The law also imposed excise tax on coal: P50 per metric ton for the first year, P100 for the second and P150 for the third. Under the TRAIN, taxes will be imposed on sugar-sweetened beverages: P6 per liter for juices and energy drinks and P12 per liter for beverages with high-fructose corn syrup.

It also mandates the doubling of excise tax rates for all nonmetallic minerals and quarry resources and all metallic minerals, including copper, gold and chromite.

Starting January 1, the government will collect a tax of 4 percent for vehicles up to P600,000; 10 percent for over P600,000 to P1 million; 20 percent for over P1 million up to P4 million; and 50 percent for over P4 million.

For oil and petroleum, a tax of P3 for kerosene, P2.50 for diesel, P1 for LPG, while all petroleum products used as input, feedstock, raw materials for petrochem and refining or as replacement fuel are exempt.

The law also eases the rates of estate and donor’s taxes by imposing a unitary tax rate of 6 percent.

From January 1 to June 30, the tobacco excise tax will go up to P32.50 from the current P30; P35 effective July 1 to December 31, 2019; P37.50 effective 2020 to 2021; P40 effective 2022 to 2023; and a 4-percent annual increase thereafter. Cosmetic procedures, which include surgeries and body enhancement, will be taxed by 5 percent.

For housing, the status quo will be maintained for three years. The TRAIN grants tax exemption for shelter units that fall under the definition of socialized-housing. The law defines socialized housing units as those constructed or sold at P2 million or less.