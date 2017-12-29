No to firecrackers, yes to pyrotechnics

CELEBRATING the dawning of a new year with a bang often becomes tragic for some Filipinos because of the use of traditional noisemakers commonly known as bawang, piccolo and Judas’s belt, among others. The Department of Health (DOH) has already called for the banning of such firecrackers to minimize the yearly incidents of people losing a body part or, worse, their lives in an event supposed to welcome a new beginning. Many local governments followed suit.

Nevertheless, Jovenson Ong of Dragon Fireworks Inc. (DFI) said businessmen like him consider a sweeping ban on firecracker use unfair because there is an alternative way of observing the New Year that is cleaner and safer—using pyrotechnics.

“The lesser evil is to use pyrotechnics. If you want a smoke-free celebration, a ban on all forms must be imposed,” noted Ong, DFI managing director. “However, studies in the past have shown that a total ban was not effective. As a result, people will resort to using firecrackers.”

Ong said the best option is to regulate the trade and use of fireworks and allow pyrotechnics.

He added there are also reports in mainstream media that are inaccurate, which has created confusion among people. They couldn’t properly distinguish the difference between firecrackers (paputok) and pyrotechnics, he said. Ong points out some media organizations are grouping pyrotechnics in the same category with firecrackers.

“Putting pyrotechnics in the same group with firecrackers is not fair. That is absolutely wrong,” Ong said. “The manufacturing of pyrotechnics consistently adheres to the best practices and global standards in manufacturing.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Fireworks Association (PFA) urged leaders of local government units (LGUs) and the media to help disseminate the information—per Executive Order (EO) 28 issued by President Duterte—on the regulation and control of use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic products.

EO 28 encourages community fireworks display to be “conducted under the supervision of a trained person duly licensed by the Philippine National Police [PNP].”

Furthermore, the activity should be “allowed by the municipality/city concerned through a permit specifying the date and time of fireworks display and the specific area in which the display will be conducted, in conformity with national standards, rules and regulations.”

The DOH, PNP, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Bureau of Fire Protection were also mandated to promulgate rules and regulations for the implementation of the EO and conduct information campaigns on the danger of the unbridled use of fireworks.

The DOH recorded a total of 630 fireworks-related injuries and no death during the revelries on New Year’s Eve of 2016. This figure is 292 cases, or 32 percent, lower than the previous year’s count. The number of cases during the 2016 New Year’s Eve revelry also beats the country’s record-low of 720 cases in 2008.

Prohibited firecrackers, such as piccolo and five-star, which caused 192 injuries (31 percent) and 32 cases (5 percent), respectively, were recorded as the sources of injuries during the celebration of the last day of 2016.

The PFA, which is also led by Ong, reiterated that only firecrackers like rebentador, sinturon ni hudas, Goodbye Philippines, super lolo and the piccolo are banned for use, as these constitute hazard and danger, especially to children who are usually the victims of these products.

The PFA also warned local consumers not to patronize unauthorized dealers that they accuse of selling substandard products. The PFA said these firecrackers did not pass proper quality and product safety controls.

Instead of using firecrackers, Ong urged Filipino families to follow the age-old tradition of welcoming the New Year with pyrotechnics, such as luces, fountains and sparklers. He, however, cautions to buy only from authorized dealers.

“This is why we, likewise, appeal to LGUs and the media for their support to legally operating domestic fireworks manufacturing industry, which provides many people with livelihood, generates taxes, supports the Philippine economy and has huge export potential,” the PFA said.

The PFA said the DOH can be more effective in its task if other government agencies and LGUs stop the proliferation of piccolo, which accounts for almost 70 percent of fireworks-related injuries, with sari-sari stores being the main sellers of piccolos throughout the country.

“Instead, we should promote and encourage the use of pyrotechnics. There will always be someone who loves fireworks, or has a culture, tradition or belief to light fireworks. Why should we criminalize them by making laws that run contrary to their culture and beliefs? We should instead look for ways to offer them safer alternatives like pyrotechnics, and dissuade them from using firecrackers, especially those firecrackers not passing standards tests conducted by the DTI,” the PFA said in a statement.

Ong noted more countries are lifting bans and focusing on regulating the use of noisemakers. Out of the nine states that ban fireworks in the United States, Ong said eight have come out of bans, and the remaining one will enact legislation soon.

Ong added the PFA is at the forefront of elevating the Philippine fireworks industry to generate more employment while balancing public safety and health.

“We are in close coordination with the PNP and in the process of crafting a new Product Standards with the DTI. We would appreciate it if the DOH will be working with us in concerted and honest efforts to really eliminate firework-related injuries. Only through proper regulation will this be possible,” the PFA said.

San Rafael, Bulacan-based DFI is the largest pyrotechnics manufacturer in Southeast Asia. It is ISO-certified and has already represented the Philippines and won gold medals and other honors for the country in international competitions like those in Cannes, France, and in Hanover, Germany, and in the 2013 Berlin “Pyronale”.