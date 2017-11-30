No need for revolutionary government, Palace says   

With President Duterte’s open declaration that he has no plans of declaring a revolutionary government, Malacañang on Thursday told administration critics to try again and look for another issue to dangle against the Chief Executive.

In a phone interview, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the President is nowhere near declaring a revolutionary government, and that the opposition should hold its horses on trying to force the issue. “While it is true that there are some of the President’s allies who want a revolutionary government, he appreciates the suggestion, but he has repeatedly said there is no basis and there is no need for a revolutionary government,” Roque said.

In time for Bonifacio Day, supporters of Duterte gathered in pocket rallies, calling on the President to declare a revolutionary government. This was countered with protests by militant groups opposing Duterte’s crackdown on left-leaning organizations, which the President has alleged of conniving with the communists.

“There is no need for a revolutionary government…and I think it’s the last issue that the opposition can use against the President,” Roque added.

To the administration critics, Roque has this to say: “Wala na ba kayong isyu pagdating dito sa revolutionary government dahil umano ayon sa [inyo], ngayong araw daw magdedeklara ng revolutionary government [Are there no other issues you have aside from revolutionary government because, according to you, a revolutionary government will be declared today (Thursday)]?”

The Palace official added there is nothing for the opposition to worry about, and should just move on and find another issue to shove down the throat of the Chief Executive. “Move on na po tayo. Sa oposisyon, maghanap na po kayo ng ibang isyu [Let us move on. To the opposition, just go and look for another issue,” Roque said.

In an interview with reporters, Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo said it is alarming to witness supporters of the President calling on him to declare a revolutionary government.

Robredo argued placing the country under revolutionary government would mean sidelining the 1987 Constitution, and this, for her, is nothing more but leading toward dictatorship.

“Ito, nakababahala ito, kasi kapag sinabi kasing revolutionary government, gusto mong isantabi iyong Konstitusyon. Laban ito sa mga existing na batas, kaya nakababahala na [This is alarming because, when you say revolutionary government, it means you intend to neglect the Constitution. This is against our existing laws, and it is really alarming],” Robredo said.

Robredo called on supporters of Duterte to understand the implications of declaring a revolutionary government. She added it was the 1987 Constitution that put her and the President in power, and it is, therefore, the duty of the citizens to uphold the highest law of the land.

The vice president also said she is hoping Duterte would stick true to his words that he will not place the country under a revolutionary government, much less martial law.