No more N.C.A.A. ‘imports’ in 2020

DESPITE a backlash from former players, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) stands pat on banning foreign student athletes starting Season 96.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NCAA, which will be rolling out its 94th year on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, remained firm on its stand against the use of foreign players.

“The rationale behind this policy is simple: To go back to the mandate and identity of the league, which is one of the grassroots development of its student-athletes,” the statement said.

“Consequently, this move is seen to give more balance on the teams and will make the games more competitive. At the level of the student-athletes, this policy is also seen to give them better opportunities to showcase their homegrown talents,” it added.

The days of foreign student-athletes are now numbered, as they can only play until 2020. This rule was already relayed to the member schools five years ago.

At present, “imports” play major roles for their respective teams, as they bring more ceiling and talent.

San Beda University has Donald Tankoua, last season’s Finals Most Valuable Player, and Eugene Toba; University of Perpetual Help has Prince Eze; Lyceum of the Philippines University has Mike Nzeusseu; Emilio Aguinaldo College has Hamadou Laminou; and College of Saint Benilde has Clement Leutcheu.

With Tankoua playing his last year for the Red Lions, the Mendiola-based squad remains the top contender to retain the title along with runner-up Lyceum.

Most of the coaches readily agreed that the Red Lions and Pirates are shoo-ins for the playoffs.

But San Beda’s Boyet Fernandez and Lyceum’s Topex Robinson believed otherwise.

“Without question, all the teams in the NCAA have improved,” Fernandez said.

“There’s a lot of equal playing among the team. That’s a big improvement this season,” Robinson said.

The season starts with a San Beda-Perpetual Help game at 2 p.m., while Lyceum and San Sebastian clash at 4 p.m.

Following the annual tradition, an opening ceremony and parade of teams will mark the first day of matches.