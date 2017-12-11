TWO former Olympic gold medalists, two undefeated fighters. The challenger moving up two weight classes to fight arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. A lot of hype generated but only Vasyl Lomachenko performed as advertised.

Lomachenko pummeled Guillermo Rigondeaux into submission so much that he didn’t leave his corner for the seventh round, thereby awarding the fight by technical knockout to Lomachenko in the sixth round. Rigondeaux quit due to an injured right hand. Question is, if you threw punches and only eight percent of them hit its intended target then did Rigo hurt his hand punching thin air?

Our very own Nonito Donaire, who Rigondeaux beat by running around to hopefully make Donaire dizzy enough and tired enough to throw punches that would miss. Donaire would’ve definitely given Lomachenko better opposition though we may never know since Donaire fights in a weight class that’s two to three classes lower than Lomachenko’s.

The only silver lining in Rigondeaux’s humiliating defeat is that he unintentionally may have given Loma a new nickname, Vasyl No Maschenko. Rigo is the third fighter to have quit fighting Lomachenko who possesses a combination of power and speed in both hands plus a granite chin, not a lot of chinks in his armor.

At 31, Loma is in his prime, unlike other fighters and boxers from other former Russian republics, Lomachenko can speak English which makes him more marketable because he can express himself.

****

The alleged state sanctioned doping by Russia obviously isn’t confined to only the sport of Athletics but also winter sports as practically their whole contingent for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has been banned from competing due to doping.

Russian athletes who are “clean” will be allowed to compete under the Olympic flag and will be known as an OAR or “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

Some Russian sports officials have also been banned from attending the games.