No holiday for senators during Asean meeting

It will be business as usual for the Senate on the days of the Asean Leaders’ Meeting from November 13 to 15, which were already declared as nonworking holidays, as senators opted to keep their work schedule intact so they can act on pending measures.

Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III said senators discussed the matter in a caucus and decided to report for work instead. “We knew beforehand that those days would be holidays. But we agreed that we have to hold sessions during those days.”

The Senate leader said they just need to clear up some issues and coordinate with security officials handling the Asean event to facilitate the senators’ attendance at

the Senate plenary session during the three-day holiday. “We have to solve the transport issues and security concerns during those days. If we can solve them, then we will proceed with our sessions during those holidays,” Pimentel added.

Under the upper chamber’s approved calendar, senators are scheduled to resume sessions on November 13 following a monthlong recess to tackle pending business before Congress goes on another four-week adjournment of sessions for the Christmas holidays from December 16 to January 14, 2018.

Sen. Francis G. Escudero confirmed that senators were advised to attend sessions from November 13 to 15, even if those days were declared holidays by Malacañang to give way to the Asean event. “I still do not know the arrangements being made to enable senators to get past security cordons that will be installed to enable us to attend the sessions during those days.”

Escudero said he would clarify the security arrangements with Pimentel.