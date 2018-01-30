No guns and only nightsticks for barangay watchmen–Año

Local Government (DILG) Officer in Charge Eduardo M. Año called on barangay chairmen on Tuesday to ensure that no barangay tanod (barangay watchmen) under their supervision will be armed with guns even in the performance of their duties.

Año reminded barangay leaders that barangay watchmen are not allowed by any law to bear arms, no matter even if they’re mandated to maintain peace and order in their communities.

“As village heads, you are allowed by law to select, appoint and supervise your watchmen, but you also be held responsible in the conduct of their behavior and duties,” Año said in Filipino.

He added watchmen may only use nightstick with teargas with belt and holster, handcuff with holster, whistle, flashlight, raincoat, rain boots, small notebooks and ballpens, first-aid kits and other nonlethal gadgets.

“Village watchmen perform peace and order duties in their localities, but I need to remind them they are not authorized to carry firearms in the performance of their duties, even if they own these firearms. It wouldn’t make any difference even if these firearms come with permit to carry,” he said.

“If our barangay tanods see themselves in a potentially dangerous situation, they should seek the help of their local police officers. That’s the job of the police,” Año added.

The DILG chief explained that Republic Act, (RA) 10591, known as Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act enacted in 2012, has revoked the authority of police auxiliary unit members, such as barangay tanods to carry firearms, which was previously allowed by Circular 2008-013 of the National Police Commission.

Año called on all local chief executives to ensure compliance with this directive and to withdraw any firearms that have been issued by them to barangay tanods.

He said that registered firearms of local government units shall only be issued to a government official or employee with a permanent plantilla position as provided in Section 5.5.2 of the implementing rules and regulations of RA 10591.

Village watchmen, Año added, are not classified as civil servants holding plantilla positions, which means they are not authorized to be issued firearms.

Village heads, or punong barangays, on the other hand, are entitled to possess and carry firearms within their territorial jurisdiction, subject to appropriate rules and regulations, as stated in Section 389 (c) of the Local Government Code, but only in the performance of their peace and order functions.