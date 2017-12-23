No foreign trips for Executive branch officials starting January 1–Duterte

DAVAO CITY—President Duterte said he would ban all foreign travels of government personnel and executives under the Executive branch, and would leave it to the other branches of government to decide on their own.

But for the Executive branch, Duterte said, “on January 1, there will be no more travels abroad.”

The order would not cover the diplomats and the ambassadors, the President said, who ranted anew on the practice of government executives to go abroad “for a flimsy reason.”

“They go there spending the money of the people for a flimsy reason to go there,” he said, as he linked the absence of the executives to the continuing complaints of people “who are looking for them to sign important documents.”

“When they are asked to return the next day, no one is still there to sign it, only to turn out that they were abroad. And when you look at their records, they were there seven, nine times abroad,” he said. “Enough of that.”

He said these junior and middle-level executives “feel as if they would not go any higher than what they are now.”

“So, sometimes, not all, even in Manila, they are deadwoods,” he said. And many are political appointees, he added.

“You know this bureaucracy, this is how it works. When you enter government, they start from lower echelon until the time they have supervisory authority. When they reach the top, they maximize what is there for them,” he added.

“Now it has always been the practice,” he said. “That makes me mad. That’s why, beginning January 1, I told [Executive Secretary Salvador] Medialdea. I would not interfere with the Supreme Court or Congress. But in my area, except for the diplomats, ambassadors, no more travel,” he said.

“I don’t like people to wait,” he said, while these government executives, “every time they go out they get the per diems, hotels.” He added: “All those who have traveled several times already have to go. You have to go.”

Only last week he fired the top-ranking officers of the Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor and has dangled the post to CNN 2009 Hero of the Year, Efren Peñaflorida, and to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender sector.

He linked these travels to corruption, as he also warned that even those close to him have been axed. He said among those he fired “were those who were with me since 1988 [when he was first appointed as caretaker vice mayor during the revolutionary government established by the late President Corazon Aquino] and who campaigned for me for the presidency.”

“It was just unfortunate that those who wanted me to run are those who are also tainted,” he said. Also on the sidelines of his speech, he announced he would be removing 49 policemen and police superintendents. He did not elaborate, but said: “You should have already sensed how I protected these men in uniform. This is the time to stop. Even for just four years, I will give the Filipinos a taste of how it is that their money is not corrupted.”