Nlex, SCTEx operator ready for surge in traffic volume during holidays

The operator of the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) has placed traffic-management measures on the said thoroughfares to mitigate the expected surge in traffic volume during the Christmas rush.

Nlex Corp. President Rodrigo E. Franco said his group has started enhancing the traffic management and toll-collection services, as part of its “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” (SMSK) Motorist Assistance Program on Friday.

The program will go on until January 2.

“It’s all systems go for the rise in traffic volume this Christmas season. Our team has always been prepared to assist our motorists and manage the traffic flow,” he said.

Since December 16 traffic operations have been on heightened alert and have deployed additional traffic personnel to closely monitor traffic conditions at Nlex Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, Bocaue, San Fernando, Santa Ines and SCTEx Tarlac and Tipo toll plazas.

Mainline road works will, likewise, be suspended until January 2, unless safety repair is required.

During the critical hours of December 22, 23, 29 and 30, the Nlex Balintawak Toll Plaza will open 24 toll-collection points instead of the usual 18, while the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza will increase its toll-collection points to 10 from seven. The SCTEx Tarlac Toll Plaza will also have 20 collection points for northbound motorists.

By Christmas, the Bocaue Toll Plaza will open 48 toll-collection points to accommodate motorists returning to Metro Manila. The setup will be the same on January 1 and 2.

Portabooths and portable toll-collection equipment will be used to further increase the capacity of the toll plazas.

Towing and emergency medical services will also be augmented to provide quick motorist assistance.

“We are hoping that with all these preparations, we will be able to help lessen the travel time of our motorists so they can spend more quality time with their loved ones,” Franco said.