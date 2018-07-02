NIA gets bulk as NG subsidies for May shrink 6.4% to P3.8B

THE national government (NG) has reported disbursed subsidies for the month of May of P3.832 billion, with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) receiving the bulk of the subsidy, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Based on the latest data from the BTr, subsidies provided by the government amounted to P3.832 billion, contracting by 6.4 percent, from the P4.097 billion disbursed in the same month for 2017. As of end-May, subsidies allotted to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) reached P52.994 billion, expanding by 104.5 percent from the recorded P25.913 billion in subsidies from the January-to-May period in 2017.

Of the total for May, the NIA received P2.674 billion, lower by 11.4 percent, from the P3.019 billion allotted for the agency in the same month for 2017. The agency was the recipient of bulk of the subsidy for the month.

Next to the NIA, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) was provided P561 million; the Philippine Children’s Medical Center received P144 million; the Philippine Rice Research Institute, P76 million; the National Dairy Authority, P75 million; the Philippine Sugar Corp., P64 million; the National Kidney Transplant Institute, P49 million; the Cultural Center of the Philippines, P28 million; the Lung Center of the Philippines, P20 million; the National Electrification Administration, P17 million; the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care, P9 million; the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone, P8 million; the Light Rail Transit Administration, P6 million; and the People’s Television Network Inc., P6 million.

The Credit Information Corp., Southern Philippines Development Authority, and the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority all received a subsidy of P4 million each for the month, as well.

For the five-month period, government financial institutions received a total of P12.334 billion, major nonfinancial government corporations got P18.053 billion, and other government corporations, a total of P22.607 billion.

Then presidential candidate Duterte vowed to provide free irrigation and improve or provide universal health care for Filipinos when he ran for the highest office in the land.