NG’s April gross borrowings at P36.7B; debt payments, P226B

THE national government (NG) has reported gross borrowings for April amounting to P36.692 billion, pushing total gross borrowings for the first four months of the year to P244.609 billion, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

Based on BTr data, the government’s four-month gross borrowings of P244.609 billion marked a 41.7- percent contraction compared to the P419.595 billion recorded in the same period for 2017.

For April 2018 the recorded gross borrowings of P36.692 billion is lower by 82.2 percent, from the April 2017 recorded gross borrowings of P206.474 billion.

Broken down, external gross borrowings for the month reached P3.455 billion, while domestic gross borrowings totaled P33.237 billion. This showed a decrease of 32.2 percent, from the P5.101 billion for offshore borrowings, and 83.4 percent, from the P201.373 billion in local borrowings for the same month, respectively.

From the January-to-April period this year, external gross borrowings reached P149.595 billion, higher by 15 percent, from the P130.04 billion recorded in 2017.

The government’s global bonds exchange formed the bulk of the total for external borrowings, amounting to P102.682 billion; program loans came in second with P21.444 billion; project loans had P13.455 billion; and Panda bonds or Chinese Yuan bonds accounted for 12.014 billion of the total for the period.

Domestic gross borrowings for the same period reached P95.014 billion for 2018, contracting by 67.1 percent from the P289.555 billion in the same period for 2017.

Fixed-rate Treasury bonds comprised bulk of domestic borrowings at P75.965 billion, while Treasury bills accounted for P19.049 billion for the same period.

Debt payments

Meanwhile, debt payments made by the government for the period of January to April 2018 reached P226.046 billion, with interest payments outpacing that of amortization.

BTr data showed that the P226.046 billion in debt payments made by the government posted a contraction of 17.7 percent compared to the P274.939 billion recorded in 2017.

For April alone, the government paid P27.846 billion for its debt, increasing by 5.9 percent from the debt payment of P26.289 billion made for the same month in 2017.

Broken down, interest payments for the four-month period reached P120.334 billion, an expansion of 8 percent coming from P111.338 billion; while amortization payments amounted to P105.712 billion for this year, a contraction of 35.3 percent from the P163.601 billion in 2017. The BTr earlier pointed out that the government’s financing mix for 2018 has a ratio of 65:35, with 65 percent coming from the domestic side and the remaining 35 percent to be borrowed from offshore entities.