NGCP puts Luzon on yellow alert

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert on Tuesday because of thin power reserves brought about by the unexpected shutdown of some power plants.

A yellow alert notice means operating reserves have dropped below the required 647 megawatts contingency in Luzon or equivalent to the largest unit in Luzon, which is the 647-MW coal-fired power plant in Sual, Pangasinan.

The grid operator said Luzon was placed on yellow alert notice from 1 to 2 p.m. of May 29 when electricity peak demand was recorded at 10,794 MW against a capacity of 11,637 MW.

“Luzon was placed on yellow alert due to the unexpected shutdown and limited generation of some power plants, and high power demand,” it said.

The yellow alert notice was lifted at 2:56 pm. “There is already sufficient generating capacity,” the NGCP noted in its latest advisory. The grid is now under normal operations. The power plants that went on forced outage are Calaca 2 (300 MW), Malaya 2 (320 MW), Makban 4 (55 MW), SLPGC 1 (150 MW). The total capacity shaved from the Luzon grid stood at 525 MW. The de-rated plants noted in the system are Calaca 1 (230 MW) and SCPC 2 (75 MW).

Energy stakeholders earlier warned high demand in the summer months could affect supply and result in a spike in power rates. Earlier, the Department of Energy (DOE) said Luzon is assured of an additional 570 M W of additional power-generating capacity, enough to thwart the issuance of red alert notice within the grid.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Redentor Delola had said that two new power plants are already on line. These are the coal power projects of SMC Consolidated Power Corp. in Limay, Bataan and Pagbilao Energy Corp. in Quezon.

He said then that peak demand in Luzon is expected to hit 10,500 MW between the second and third weeks of May, with reserve expected at 1,500 MW during the period.

However, the NGCP said the forecast has been exceeded. It said peak demand hit 10,688 MW on May 17.

Delola said the agency does not expect the issuance of a red alert by the grid operator.

A red alert notice is issued by the grid operator when the power reserve left on the grid is regulating reserve or equivalent to 4 percent of the current demand. Power interruption may occur.