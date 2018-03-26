NGCP joins hands with DPWH for nation’s growth

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to forge a partnership to align and expedite current and future projects.

The MOU was signed by NGCP OIC, President and CEO Anthony L. Almeda and Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar on March 20.

“As both the NGCP and DPWH are entities that spearhead nation-building and national economic growth through infrastructure projects, it is imperative we institutionalize our coordination efforts, align and synchronize our project planning and execution,” NGCP said. “With the signing of the MOU, transmission projects can co-locate with national highways, bridges and access-road projects of the DPWH,” the company added.

Earlier meetings between the two entities identified an initial list of 13 projects of the DPWH that can be aligned and co-located with NGCP projects. The MOU will also pave way to exploring other possible projects according to the programs of DPWH and NGCP’s Transmission Development Plan.

“Through the efficient and coordinated use of land, resources and facilities, we will optimize right-of-way acquisition activities and ultimately expedite completion of both transmission-backbone and road-network projects,” NGCP said.

The NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.