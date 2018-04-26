NGCP bares power solutions during TechCon SE Asia 2018

GRID operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is spearheading efforts in Southeast Asia to find innovative solutions for sustainable, reliable, resilient and efficient power services.

The move seeks to ensure nonstop operations of all power facilities and systems in the Philippines and the rest of the region.

To boost its efforts, NGCP organized and brought to the Philippines the Technical Congress Southeast Asia 2018 (TechCon SE Asia 2018). Hosted by Wilson Transformer Co., together with TJ/H2b Analytical Services, the conference gathered experts from across the globe to share their knowledge, experience and expertise on electricity transmission and the power industry.

“Economies in Southeast Asia continue to be more demanding as progress and development continually grow; with that, the need to constantly satisfy the requirement for sustainable, reliable, resilient and efficient power services requires the innovation and nonstop operations of all our facilities and systems,” NGCP OIC-President Anthony L. Almeda said.

Event participants have direct interest in finding solutions to challenges facing the power industry, he added.

Almeda said as the sole transmission-service provider in charge of System Operations in the Philippines, NGCP has a unique overarching view of the power industry as it connects generators to distributors and power consumers.

“It is then only natural that we, together with our partners and stakeholders, be at the forefront of all efforts to address the different issues that will determine where our energy practices and strategies will lead our country and the region,” he said.

Since 2015 TechCon has been the power industry’s preeminent conference and exhibition known for its international content. This year’s theme centered on “Life-management of High-Voltage and Medium-Voltage power equipment,” and addressed current issues that impact the power industry, such as asset management strategies for aging electrical grid infrastructure.

NGCP, a privately owned corporation in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid, brings its years of knowledge and expertise on energy transmission to the TechCon. Seasoned NGCP engineers provided a glimpse on how to operate the country’s power-transmission network and shared their best practices to TechCon participants, comprised mostly of engineers, managers, consultants, specialists and service providers from the power industry.

TechCon SE Asia 2018 brought together a diverse roster of power industry experts like Dr. Michel Duval, creator of the Duval Triangle and a renowned leader in Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA), which is used to detect faults in transformers; Prof. Stefan Tenbohlen, head of the Institute of Power Transmission and High-Voltage Technology of the University of Stuttgart, Germany; and Dr. Antun Mikulecky of the University of Zagreb, Croatia, who has 38 years of experience in power-transformers research and development.

Aside from global experts in the power industry, TechCon SE Asia 2018 also brought together members of the International Council on Large Electric Systems, delegates from the Asean Power Utilities Association, and key stakeholders from the Philippine energy sector and NGCP.

“While TechCon welcomes participants from our industry partners, it is essentially a program to develop our own talent pool. This is part of NGCP’s five-year career development plan for our engineers, designed to let them grow with the company in their chosen field while delivering top service to our customers. It is a progressive way to learn, share and think big, with our seasoned engineers passing their knowledge on to our younger generation of engineers,” Almeda said.

NGCP needs to constantly develop a skilled and resilient work force to ensure the reliability of the country’s power grid.

During TechCon SE Asia 2018, NGCP also trumpeted the One Grid 2020, or the P51.6-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), which aims to connect the Mindanao grid to the Visayas grid by 2020.

Through the MVIP, the nation stands to benefit as the country’s three major islands will be able to share and transmit power when and where it is needed, thereby creating a unified and more resilient grid.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.