NG debt nearly 15 percent lower in November to only P652.5B

The national government (NG) paid back obligations worth P652.504 billion as of end-November 2017, the bulk of it representing amortization payments rather than interest payments, Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) data show.

According to the BTr, this was a contraction by 14.7 percent from the year before when this amounted to P765.043 billion.

Interest payments over 11 months last year reached P289.987 billion, a slight increase of 1.6 percent, from only P285.381 billion in the same period in 2016.

Broken down, domestic interest payments reached P194.435 billion, while payments made to offshore entities reached P95.552 billion.

The government amortized debts totaling P362.517 billion, a contraction by 24.4 percent, from P479.662 billion recorded for the January-to-November period in 2016. The bulk of debt payments in 2017 pertained to domestic entities that received P228.817 billion, worth of payments, while foreign lending institutions were paid P133.700 billion.

In November alone, the government spent P35.642 billion to pay maturing debt

obligations, or an increase of 24.5 percent, from P28.616 billion in the same in 2016, according to BTr data.

Broken down, interest payments amounted to P20.583 billion, while amortization payments reached P15.059 billion.

Earlier, the BTr said the outstanding debt of the NG improved to P6.437 trillion as of end-November 2017, or a 1-percent decline, compared to the previous level of P6.501 trillion.

“Net repayments and a stronger peso contributed in lowering the end-month value of the debt,” the BTr said.

NG domestic debt amounted to P4.208 trillion, a 0.2-percent decrease from end-October of P4.216 trillion. “The reduction in domestic debt was due to net redemption of government securities amounting to P7.18 billion and diminution of the peso value of onshore dollar bonds amounting to P0.67 billion,” the BTr said.

NG external debt amounted to P2.229 trillion, or a decrease of 2.5 percent, from P2.285 trillion in October 2017. Total NG guaranteed obligations totaled P478.79 billion, P10.30 billion or 2.1 percent lower than the end-October level of P489.088 billion.