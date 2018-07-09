NG borrowings in May up 74.5%, but 5-mo total is 33.1% lower

THE national government (NG) has reported gross borrowings for May of P57.969 billion, expanding by 74.5 percent, from the total borrowings of P33.21 billion for the same month in 2017, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

Based on the latest BTr data, the gross borrowings for May pushed the total borrowings for the first five months of the year to P302.578 billion—a figure that represented a 33.1-percent contraction from the recorded P452.805 billion in the same period for 2017.

Broken down, external borrowings for May reached P2.534 billion, while domestic gross borrowings reached P55.435 billion.

The external gross borrowings contracted by 51 percent from the P5.182 billion reported in the same month for 2017, while domestic gross borrowings expanded by 97.7 percent compared to last year’s P28.028 billion.

The bulk of the borrowings from domestic lenders for May this year came in the form of fixed-rate Treasury bonds amounting to P28.995 billion for the month, while Treasury bills accounted for P26.440 billion.

Project loans of P2.534 billion accounted for all external gross borrowings made by the government for the month.

From January to May this year, external borrowings reached P152.129 billion, rising by 12.5 percent from the P135.222 billion made in the same period in 2017; while domestic borrowings reached P150.449 billion, down by 52.6 percent from the P317.583 billion borrowed from local lenders last year.

Earlier in the month, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) modified its financing mix from a 65:35 ratio this year—with 65 percent coming from the domestic market and 35 percent from foreign financial institutions—to a 75:25 ratio, still in favor of local borrowings in 2019.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III explained that the modified financing mix will help ensure efficient borrowing and will shield the country from external shocks like foreign exchange risks.

“The larger proportion of domestic borrowings in the 2019 mix will help us better hedge against foreign exchange risks,” Dominguez said.