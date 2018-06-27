NFA rice returns to NCR; prices seen to stabilize soon

The National Food Authority (NFA) said it has resumed selling low-priced rice in Metro Manila markets on Wednesday, following the delivery of imports that were stuck in ports for days due to bad weather.

“We have seen how our poor and low-income patrons, who rely on NFA rice as their only option for their daily meals, suffered in the midst of rising prices as a result of new tax measures,” NFA Administrator Jason Laureano Y. Aquino said in a statement. “We will not allow that to happen again.”

Aquino also defended the NFA, saying it “cannot be blamed for the depletion of its buffer stocks that resulted in the temporary absence of NFA rice in the market.”

The spike in the retail prices of commercial rice, particularly in Metro Manila, was blamed on the absence of NFA rice in local markets.

Advertisement

“As we have repeatedly explained, we saw this coming as early as last year. The problem is that our economic managers didn’t believe us, and when the problem got worse, we had to go straight to the President to seek his intervention,” he said. “The absence of NFA rice has been blamed for the increase in commercial rice prices and high inflation, a problem that could have been avoided if they listened to us when we proposed solutions early on,” Aquino added.

The NFA added that it has resumed the normal distribution of rice sold at P27 per kilogram (kg) and P32 per kg in Central Luzon, Bicol, Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

Last week NFA Spokesman Rex Estoperez told the BusinessMirror that of the total 10 million 50-kg bags the agency imported, about 2 million bags, or 100,000 metric tons (MT) have arrived in the country.

Of the volume that arrived in the Philippines, 326,000 bags have already been discharged and distributed in the market following protocols under the importation guidelines, Estoperez said.

He attributed the delay in the arrival of imports to bad weather. About 1 million bags of rice arrived at the Manila port last week.

Estoperez said the entire 250,000 MT of rice imported by the NFA via the government-to-government procurement scheme would be discharged and distributed in the market before the month ends.

The volume, which consisted of 130,000 MT of rice from Vietnam and 120,000 MT from Thailand, is meant to be immediately sold to the public to stabilize the retail price of the staple.