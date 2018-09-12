NFA chief out; Duterte vows to ease inflation pain

THE country’s economic life “can’t always be a bed of roses” but President Duterte said on Tuesday in his tête-à-tête with Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo that the government is ready to ease the pain being felt by ordinary Filipinos due to rising prices of commodities, including rice.

Amid the rice crisis and high inflation being faced by the country, Duterte said he wants to allow more rice imports, as he reiterated his push for the rice tariffication measure, which converts quantitative restriction into tariffs, which can be used to help the farmers and the country’s agriculture sector. “I have been advocating tariffication; anybody can import,” he said. The President’s statement came after August inflation hit a nine-year-high at 6.4 percent, beating all government expectations.

The rice tariffication bill, which is expected to reduce the price of rice by up to P7 per kilogram, has been passed on third and final reading at the House of Representatives. The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food vowed on Monday that the Senate will pass the bill within the month after the Economic Development Cluster recommended fast-tracking the measure as one of the nonmonetary inflation busters.

Aquino out

Duterte also announced that he is already seeking the replacement of National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Y. Aquino, who he said requested to be relieved already, and that he may recommend to Congress the abolition of National Food Authority Council (NFAC).

Aquino has been facing resignation calls for alleged delays in importing NFA rice.

“[He] says he is tired, cannot cope, we cannot be in agreement all the time. I will scout for a new one,” he said.

The NFAC, the highest policy- making body of the NFA, Duterte said, “has not done any purpose.”

“It only hinders the operation,” he added. The NFAC abolition first came to light in April.

However, instead of abolishing the NFAC, the council was reorganized with Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr. no longer being part of the NFAC, since the NFA has been “transferred” back to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

But until now, no written order has been issued on the transfer of the NFA, Philippine Coconut Authority and Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority to the DA.

Despite this, the President was quick to allay fears that there is a rice shortage, saying that it is “artificial” and caused by “man-made manipulations.”

As the August inflation hit a nine-year-high at 6.4 percent, the President also noted that he is not denying that inflation is high and that the government is addressing it.

“I am not denying, because everybody is suffering. We have our own problems. [The inflation rate really keeps rising]. Now as I said, the economic managers are working on it,” he said.

Third telco

Duterte also vowed that the country will have its third telecommunications player by Christmas.

“By Christmas, the people will know who is the third telco player,” he said, noting that he doesn’t believe in the lowest bid rule and that he will select the player with the “best track record.”

He also threatened to take over the selection of the telecommunications player if nothing happens by November.

“If nothing happens, I’ll take over. I’ll put it under the Office of the President, and I will invite all of the stakeholders here, and I will decide in front of them,” he said, adding that it would just take him 30 minutes to decide after getting the relevant documents.

BBB program

Asked by Panelo on the status of projects under the government’s massive “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program, Duterte said some projects are continuing while others are not because of ecological questions.

He did not identify which specific project he is referring to, but added he is also concerned about land reclamation for infrastructure projects, as this will destroy marine life. On traffic, the President said he will not pursue asking for emergency powers from Congress to solve traffic. “I don’t want to. I have been prejudged,” he said. But he said the traffic situation cannot be improved without money.

Under the government’s massive infrastructure program, 75 infrastructure projects are expected to be rolled out with a total budget of around P8 trillion to P9 trillion to usher in what the Duterte administration calls the “golden age of infrastructure.”

Dare to Magdalo

Aside from the economic issues, the President’s address to the nation also came amid the controversy over the President’s proclamation declaring void ab initio the grant of amnesty to Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV in relation to Oakwood Mutiny and Manila Peninsula Incident.

He also said he has “evidence” that the Magdalo, the Communist Party of the Philippines and his critics are in “constant communication” in plotting to destabilize or overthrow the government.

“We have the conversation provided by a foreign country sympathetic to us,” he said. “The connection will be shown maybe any day now.” He said he has already asked that it be declassified so that he could show it to everyone.