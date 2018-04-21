Neymar Jr.’s nationals on

NEYMAR JR.’S Five returned to the Philippines for two consecutive weekends in Manila and Cebu with 16 teams advancing to the National Finals today at the Turf BGC in Taguig.

Making up the Manila Qualifier A roster are French Kiss FC, International Manila, Tenth Power, Naij FC, The Tenth Power B, Realcelona, Tala Cu Chi and Perspolise.

The Manila Qualifier B teams of the event backed by Red Bull were Koora, Selecao, ABCDE FC, Ballers FC, National FC, Brazilipinas and Tondo FC.

Leylam FC A represents the Cebu Qualifier (Liga 5v5).

Neymar Jr.’s Five is a global phenomenon and is the Brazilian forward’s signature tournament. Every year the event brings together players from all over the world to celebrate their love for the sport in a fast, technical and fun competition.

Each match lasts for 10 minutes. There are no goalkeepers and the moment a team scores, the opposition loses a player.

Perspolise was the big winner from Qualifier A at Blue Pitch at the Circuit Makati. The team included captain Hamed Hajimahdi, a member of the Iran international football team.

Qualifier A also saw the return of Realcelona’s Martin Sarmiento, who played with Legion FC last year. Sparta PH hosted the Qualifier B with Tondo FC again emerging a winner.

The Cebu Qualifier C was played at the Guiseppe Football Club with 10 teams, led by eventual national finalist Leylam FC-A, participating.

This year’s edition also showcased female participants that included French Kiss FC’s Jennifer Cornelio, and Asians on the Loose’s Aliah Reonal and Niveen McEvoy.