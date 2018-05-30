New Zealand names honorary consuls in Visayas, Mindanao

New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines David Strachan recently announced the appointments of honorary consuls in Cebu and Mindanao, in the persons of Manuel Osmeña for the province of Cebu and Vicente Lao for Mindanao.

Osmeña and Lao are New Zealand’s first honorary consuls in the Philippines, following New Zealand Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of the new positions during her visit to Manila in November 2017 for the East Asia Summit.

New Zealand recognizes the dynamic economic growth and the potential for increasing business exchanges in both Cebu and Mindanao. The appointments of Osmeña and Lao as honorary consuls will help deepen the trade and economic partnership with the said islands.

“The move reflects the growing interest of New Zealand’s private sector in opportunities associated with the impressive economic growth [of] Davao and Cebu. We are delighted that Mr. Osmeña and Mr. Lao—two highly respected and dynamic Filipino businessmen—have agreed to take on these new roles,” Strachan said.

Respected businessmen

STRACHAN added, “Through tourism, education and business, people-to-people links of Cebu and Mindanao [with] New Zealand are fast growing. This move will inject greater momentum into that trend and, in the process, further enhance friendship between our [citizens].”

Osmeña hails from a family of entrepreneurs in Cebu and is the current group chairman of the Manny O. Group, with interests in tourism, airport and airline services and wine, as well as hotel businesses. He is also the chairman and founder of HopeNow Philippines Foundation.

Meanwhile, Lao’s various business interests include agriculture, construction, as well as in the import and export sector. He is currently the chairman of the Mindanao Business Council and chairs the board of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area Business Council.

Later this month New Zealand’s embassy will host inauguration dinners in Cebu and Davao in honor of Osmeña and Lao.

Mindanao, education aid

THE ambassador further stated that Mindanao is a growing priority for the New Zealand Aid Programme. As announced in November 2017, his country, through its Food and Agriculture Organisation, will provide P126 million, or about NZ$3.5 million, to support the restoration of various agricultural livelihood activities in Mindanao.

“New Zealand welcomes the prospect of the Bangsamoro basic law coming into force and is committed to do what it can to support the peace process in Mindanao,” Strachan declared, while adding that his country is also keen to explore opportunities for collaboration in Mindanao’s agricultural sector, including postharvest technology and biosecurity.

Strachan also announced that New Zealand will make P18 million, or about NZ$500,000, in humanitarian assistance available through the World Food Program to help people affected by the recent conflict in Marawi City.

“New Zealand recognizes the magnitude of the challenges confronting the authorities in the Philippines and is committed to do what it can to supplement the efforts of [the latter’s] central and local government to help the displaced persons in Marawi,” the envoy stated.

The government of New Zealand also awards 24 scholarships annually to Filipinos who wish to pursue postgraduate degrees there.

This year its embassy prioritized applicants from Cebu and Mindanao by investing in the regions’ youth.