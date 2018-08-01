New Zealand hails B.O.l. signing, to pursue Mindanao development projects

NEW Zealand Ambassador David Strachan has called as an “outstanding achievement” the recent signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), as he expressed his country’s intent to continue supporting peace and development in the south, notwithstanding the challenge of rebuilding Marawi and dealing with a fresh wave of terrorism after 11 people were killed by a suspected suicide bomber in Basilan on Tuesday.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the Duterte administration [for] forging this outstanding BOL, which is truly an historic breakthrough for your country,” he said at a BusinessMirror Coffee Club forum on Wednesday, where he was guest of honor.

“It’s not only good for the people of Mindanao, particularly for the Moro people, it’s good for the stability of your country and for the region as a whole.”

In a separate development, the Asian Development Bank, in a statement also on Wednesday, hailed the BOL’s signing.

The ambassador made the remarks as Philippine authorities stepped up their investigation to unearth the identity of the man who drove an Elf truck that blew up near a military checkpoint and was himself killed. The man spoke neither Filipino nor the dialect, and was believed to be either a Malaysian or Indonesian.

Meanwhile, Strachan told the BusinessMirror forum that New Zealand Foreign Minister (Winston Peters) will extend his congratulations to Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano when they meet in Singapore at this week’s Ministerial Meeting.

President Duterte signed the BOL, which seeks to bring peace and development in Mindanao, on Thursday, less than a week after it was ratified by Congress.

Poverty reduction

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes the passage of the BOL will increase the country’s chances of meeting its poverty-reduction goals.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ADB congratulated the national government for the recent signing of the BOL, which aims to grant autonomy to Mindanao.

Based on the 2015 poverty estimates, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that among the country’s three major island groups, poverty in Mindanao was the highest at 36.2 percent. Some 8.86 million Filipinos are considered poor in the region.

“The government’s efforts to create stability in Mindanao will usher in more opportunities to end poverty in the region.

The ADB stands ready to assist the government in addressing socioeconomic inequalities in Mindanao and is preparing to roll out initiatives targeting this purpose,” said ADB Country Director for the Philippines Kelly Bird.

The ADB recently increased its efforts to address Mindanao’s development issues by extending a $380-million loan to improve 280 kilometers of national road and bridge networks. It was the first Mindanao-specific loan granted by ADB in 16 years, as it boosted its support in the region for rural and community-driven development, social protection and road-network improvement.

The ADB said it is finalizing its 2019–2021 Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) and 2018–2023 Country Partnership Strategy (CPS).

The COBP and CPS aims to include greater support for Mindanao’s development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, capacity building specifically for local governments, education and skills training, youth employment, and disaster-risk management.

“The passage of the landmark law is a significant step toward achieving lasting peace, which will allow Mindanao to reach its full potential as a key driver of growth and development for the Philippines,” said ADB Vice President Stephen Groff.

New Zealand assistance

According to the Strachan, meanwhile, New Zealand has contributed about P380 million since 2011 at three projects that has been run by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

One of this is the rural rehabilitation project in Maguindanao and North Cotabato Provinces “and increasingly, if you draw down on our aid program to this country, there’s an increasing focus on Mindanao.”

In a bid to strengthen the poor’s literacy in Southern Mindanao, Strachan said his embassy is “adopting one of the neighborhoods of Marawi to give them a stake in their future by English education.”

Strachan said the challenge of helping rebuild Marawi does not daunt them, but he is saddened by the news of the car bomb that killed at least 10 people.

“That was very sad and disturbing news about yesterday, and you feel very sad for the innocent people, the humble people that died in that attack. And we hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice quickly.”

He said the atrocities “will unify the people of the Philippines,” and those who advocate peace in Mindanao will come together more than ever to fight these terrorists, that the “moderate people of all persuasions have come together to fight this evil.”

“We’re friends, and we stand together at this time to make sure that outsiders don’t exploit the situation further,” added Strachan, who once served in the Middle East Division of New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tighter security

Meanwhile airport immigration agents are working with Mindanao law enforcers to identify the driver who blew up his truck near the military checkpoint.

Fortunato “Jun” Manahan, acting chief of the BI’s Intelligence Unit, said they are looking at the possibility that “he is a Malaysian or Indonesian.”

Meanwhile, airport chief Ed Monreal said “enhanced security measures” are in place following the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade.

“There will be tighter screening of vehicles at the checkpoints,” he said.”We advise the public to just go through the usual airport procedures without minding the enhanced security,” which he added “shall not affect flight operations.”

“We appeal to public to cooperate, as their safety is paramount at all times.”