New San Jose Builders gives creativity a new home with the Victoria Arts and Theater Tower

Finally, the artistic side of life has a new home.

Thanks to the wonderful minds behind the New San Jose Builders brand, people who are more attuned towards their naturally artistic side would be happy to know that they now have a home specifically dedicated to their own passion and interests.

Because soon, to stand only a stone’s throw away from GMA Network, will be the Victoria Arts and Theater Tower, a spectacular 53-storey abode that will serve as the new mecca for creative minds and inspired spirits.

The Victoria Arts and Theater Tower will rise along Timog Ave., in Diliman, Quezon City and will feature everything that the best in life has to offer, which includes amenities such as a multi purpose hall and a swimming pool; and commercial spaces like bars, theaters, studios and an auditorium. And on top of the tower will be a sky garden and a helipad.

It is a Mixed-Use Residential and Commercial Building, with 6 commercial floors with a total of 1,316 residential units. Moreover, the Manuel L. Quezon University will also be located in the Victoria Arts and Theater Tower’s allotted commercial space, bringing quality education right at the doorsteps of the future residents.

Victoria Arts and Theater Tower has a classic-modern façade and balconies at the lobby area that gives the structure a blend of modernity and artistic style.

There is no denying that the Victoria Arts And Theater Tower will serve as a place where people can wake up to a world of discovery, where every single day is another opportunity to discover something new – together with their friends, their peers, and their families.

If you are looking for a fresh start, then there’s no better way to find it than here at Victoria Arts and Theater Tower where you can not only let your creativity come to life, but also to make all four walls of your abode as canvass in creating colorful and lasting memories.

New San Jose Builders, Inc., the authority in sports-inspired condominium projects, knows that today’s young achievers have so much more to give and so much more to share – and the Victoria Arts And Theater Tower is the perfect place for young creative minds to thrive in, allowing them to realize all their dreams. Create memorable moments with your families, loved ones and friends and come home to a place where you can design the kind of life that you’ve always wanted. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind living experience at Victoria Arts and Theater Tower where you can make your life a masterpiece.