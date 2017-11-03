New Palace mouthpiece vows to deliver the loudest scream to Duterte’s critics

NOBODY thought Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella was touchable as he stood, and spoke in behalf of the Chief Executive with his faultless diction and calm baritone voice, at the podium in Malacañang.

Not until President Duterte himself last Friday announced he is removing Abella as his official mouthpiece, and is placing Rep. Harry L. Roque Jr. of the Kabayan Party-list as his new spokesman.

The announcement came days after Abella made clear in a news briefing he is “the one and only spokesman” in Malacañang, following the appointment of Lorraine Marie T. Badoy as undersecretary for new media of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO). Prior to her appointment, Badoy was reportedly tapped by the President to serve as spokesman of the PCOO.

Didn’t see it coming?

Apparently, there is really a new spokesman in town, and Abella might or might not have known it. He is, after all, on the chopping board of Duterte, without him anticipating it.

The President gave no reason he wanted his longtime pastor-friend out of Malacañang. However, he said he tapped Roque because both of them speak the same vocabulary and has the same rhetoric—nasty, foulmouthed and unorthodox.

Hollow blocks

Without wasting any time, Roque proved why he was handpicked by Duterte to speak for him. In an online interview over the weekend, the incoming Palace official told critics of the Chief Executive to prepare for him, as he will “throw hollow blocks” at them should they cast a stone at his principal.

This was followed by his statement he will not emulate the President in throwing profanities here and there, but will just scream at those who, instead of working with the government, choose to criticize it.

Verbal mileage

Roque, in just a matter of days, said words Abella could not utter in his more than one year as presidential spokesman.

In his stint as Duterte’s official mouthpiece, Abella never cursed the critics of the President, nor did he threaten to throw anything or scream at anyone. At times his principal badmouths the European Union or the United States, he would repackage those statements and make them appear they were all but gestures of nationalism.

Apparently, the President did not like this and wanted a spokesman that would echo his style. And Roque vowed to do just this.

Rank

The appointment of Roque also revealed Duterte’s plan to reactivate the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson (OPS), which has been inactive under the Duterte administration.

The OPS is headed by the presidential spokesman, who, commensurate or not to his primary duty of speaking for the President, holds a Cabinet rank.

Abella was an undersecretary of the PCOO and never got the chance to hold a secretary post nor run an office with Executive powers. On the other hand, Roque was given the secretary badge as soon as Duterte gave him the post and will soon lead the OPS, which will be revived by the President most likely through an executive order.

The switch

In a news briefing on Thursday, Roque said he will continue his human-rights advocacy, in spite of serving under Duterte, who is accused of encouraging policemen to shoot suspected drug criminals. At the same time, he said, in his duty as presidential spokesman, he will defend the war on drugs, which has allegedly claimed thousands of lives in police operations and vigilante-style executions.

Roque added that he will bring legal explanations to some of the Chief Executive’s confusing statements, which he expects will shed some light on some policies of the administration.

He also said he will, like Abella, clarify to the public what the President means should he curse again at the EU, the US and other international organizations.

’Direct line’

Expect more concrete and precise statement from Malacañang, too, as Roque revealed he has a “direct line” to Duterte that he can use to transmit his principal’s position to the public. This direct line to the President was reportedly never available to Abella, the reason he has to interpret and repackage Duterte’s statements in most occasions.

Fire them later

In respect to Abella, Roque said he will retain most of his predecessor’s men until December, so they will be able to claim their Christmas bonuses. However, come January, Roque said he will bring in his own men and, due to this, must remove some of Abella’s underlings in the process.

As for Abella, no one knows what will happen to him. Malacañang reporters attempted to reach him to know what is next for him, but was not met with any response.