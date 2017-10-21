New Long Distance Irons from KZG

KZG, the No. 1 Custom ProLine, has just launched its Long Distance Irons (LDI). The LDI are designed for golfers who want to make their game “young again!”

“We designed the LDI Irons specifically for golfers who want greater distance with optimal forgiveness,” reports Jennifer King, president of KZG. “Seniors, especially want to make their game ‘young again,’ and have been frustrated with the loss of distance. To cater to these golfers, we now offer the LDI Irons to literally give them the kick they need.”

The LDI feature an insert of forged 17-4 stainless steel with a micro-milled face and laser-cut scorelines. The rebound off the face is exceptional, giving record-breaking distance. The body of each iron head is a softer 431 steel that is heat treated to give a softer, more vibration-dampening feel. This softer material also allows for easier adjustments for the golfer’s unique swing.

The larger clubhead is a real confidence builder. The wider and heavier sole offers stability and aids in getting the ball launched. The deep perimeter weighting gives the ultimate in forgiveness.

KZG offers 14 distinctly different iron models to be able to perfectly fit every golfer. The LDI are ideal for seniors, recreational players, golfers with slow swing speeds and beginners.

Available in RH and LH from #4-9, PW, AW and SW, it can be purchased in any configuration or in singles, making the LDI ideal for beginners who may want to just start with a few irons before moving into a full set.

KZG is distributed in the Philippines by Custom Clubmakers with offices at Mandala Park, 1552 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City and at the Commerce Center, Filinvest, Alabang.