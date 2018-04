ON display at the Manila International Auto Show (Mias) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City is the new Isuzu car engine with (from left) Ariel Raymundo, sales and marketing manager; Lerma O. Nacnac, Gencars Inc. EVP; D. Edgard A. Cabangon, GenCars Inc. president and CEO; and Beth Dimacuha, VP Southern Luzon Operation.