New DOJ chief’s priority: Review of Lim, Espinosa drug case; Napoles’ WPP inclusion   

NEWLY appointed Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Monday said that he will undertake a review of the controversial drug case involving Peter Lim and self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, as well as the decision of his predecessor to place alleged pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles under provisional coverage of the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Gueverra, who replaced resigned Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II who resigned last week, told reporters in a text message that the said cases are on top of his priorities considering the interest of the public on them.

The new justice chief, however, asked for understanding from the media as he preferred not to discuss the cases while they are still pending before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“For now I can only say that I will review previous actions on the Espinosa and [Lim-]Napoles case. That’s top priority in view of the public interest involved. I will not prejudge until I have formed my own conclusion,” Guevarra said.

Gueverra asked that the media accord him patience, as he does not want to make premature statements on pending cases until he has studied them.

It can be recalled that Aguirre confirmed Lim-Napoles’s admission into the WPP after the latter executed an affidavit, which provided more details on the misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

The affidavit, according to Aguirre, is now being reviewed by the justice department for possible filing of additional cases against more government officials in relation to the PDAF scam.

With regard to the case of Lim and Espinosa, Aguirre has ordered a reinvestigation by a new panel of prosecutors of the case earlier dismissed by a DOJ panel that got the ire of President Duterte.

The strong public criticism against the dismissal of the drug case and the inclusion of Lim-Napoles in the WPP was believed to have prompted Aguirre to vacate his post.

Guevara, who served as deputy executive secretary both in the Aquino and Duterte administrations, was appointed as DOJ chief last week following Aguirre’s resignation.