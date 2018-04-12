New Culinary Experiences in Puerto Princesa

WITH its beautiful natural attractions, Puerto Princesa in Palawan has become the destination of choice for travelers seeking adventure and a taste of local culture.

The Ivywall Hotel, at the heart of Puerto Princesa just a few minutes away from the airport, offers a relaxing stay with a host of amenities and world-class service. It has also launched the latest dining destinations in Palawan with its two flagship restaurants that are set to satisfy culinary cravings using the best seafood and produce available on the island.

The Anibong restaurant is named after a species of palm tree that is native to Palawan forests. When the orange-trunked plant is fully grown, it hovers majestically over the other plants. The dining experience at this restaurant is set to be just as exquisite, with the menu crafted by none other than Paris-trained celebrity Chef Sau del Rosario.

The chef, who has launched many successful concepts and has also authored a book about his culinary journey, talks about his concept for Anibong’s menu. “I decided to bring in my signature dishes to this region because the food here is mainly seafood and inihaw. The produce in Palawan is beautiful and fresh, so I make use of them and cook something Northern to make a representation of our roots, our heritage.”

The Balayong Grill and Bar is named after the festival that celebrates the Palawan cherry. It offers a more casual, fun atmosphere, where guests can unwind with a cold drink while savoring their orders of meat and seafood dishes hot off the grill. It will also offer a series of shows that will highlight local culture to go with the native cuisine.

Launched in 2016, The Ivywall Hotel is the first hotel development of DataLand, Inc.—the real-estate arm of DDT Konstract, Inc.—a leading quadruple A construction firm in the country. DataLand Inc. is currently engaged in the development of residential, commercial office, as well as hospitality and leisure projects. The goal is to be “at the cutting edge of the real estate industry through the development of high-quality destinations anchored to the company’s development expertise and dynamism.

DataLand Vice President Paul Vincent Chua explains the concept behind the two restaurants. “Palawan has always been a tourist destination, and our main source of guests are local tourists and foreign travelers who want to experience being close to nature. What we have noticed missing in the city are cultural destinations and food that highlight local offerings within an experiential setting. With Anibong Restaurant and Balayong Grill and Bar, we aim to become the top must-experience dining destinations in Puerto Princesa”, Chua says.

An affiliate of the Best Western Hotels and Resorts International chain, The Ivywall Hotel was awarded the 2017 Best Western Plus Best Standard Award. Its commitment to excellent guest service, inspiring amenities, such as its inviting pool and well-equipped fitness center, and comfortable accommodations within a modern Filipino setting have made it the hotel of choice in this landmark tourist destination.

For more information about Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel, visit www.bwplusivywall.com or contact 048 7165100.