New Colegio de Muntinlupa now accepting applications

IN time for its opening in 2018, Colegio de Muntinlupa (CDM) announced it will start accepting applications for admission to its five engineering courses on December 4.

The newest state-run tertiary school envisioned to be one of the leading technological and research institution in the country also released the date for its first entrance examination, December 16.

Upcoming students can apply for the following programs: Bachelor of Science (BS) in Civil Engineering, BS Computer Engineering, BS Electrical Engineering, BS Electronics Engineering and BS Mechanical Engineering.

These courses will be open for Muntinlupa and non-Muntinlupa residents. The former who will be qualified for CDM programs are set to receive A subsidy from the city government through the Muntinlupa Scholarship Program, while the latter will be paying full tuition.

Processing of admission will begin from December 4 to 8, December 11 to 15 and January 8 onward at 3F Muntinlupa Plaza Central, Poblacion, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are the requirements needed: Completely filled out application form, photocopy of current grades (Grade 11and 12) in senior high school and two passport-sized photos (recent formal attire with white background).

Applicants should bring and submit these documents to administering CDM staff. Registration fee for entrance test is P300.

CDM College Administrator and former Department of Science and Technology-National Capital Region regional director Dr. Teresita Fortuna said CDM will provide top-notch education on science and technology from faculty and integrated training with top-of-the-line industrial equipment.

Some of the educators who will be teaching here are National Academy of Science and Technology’s Outstanding Young Scientist Dr. Nathaniel Hermosa, 2014 Civil Engineering Licensure Exam Topnotcher Harvey Malolos and professors from private and state universities, among others.

Located in Posadas Avenue in Sucat, Parañaque, CDM is part of Mayor Jaime Fresnedi’s pursuit to educate residents to help achieve the city’s vision to become one of the leading investment hubs in the country.

The local chief executive vows to support all students in the city as he believes that education is key for growth and development.