New China visa to open opportunities for Filipinos

Talented Filipinos and other migrants in the fields of science, business, sports and arts can now work in Shanghai under China’s new visa category, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

POEA said the China “R” Visa or China Talent Visa will be available to foreign scientists, science and technology talents, international entrepreneurs and other “high-end talents,” which will be deemed by the Chinese government as “needed for its economic and social development.”

The new visa is free and could be availed of by applicants by accomplishing an online form.

“Shanghai’s Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau [will] assess the visa applicant based on a grading and classification system for high-end foreign talents,” the POEA said in its five-page advisory.

Qualified applicants will be given a confirmation letter within five days after submission of the online form, allowing them and their families to apply for the “R” Visa at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate offices.

Those who will pass the screening process will be entitled to a multiple-entry visa valid from five to 10 years, which will allow its owner to stay in China for 180 days for each entry.

The POEA earlier said it is considering China as a new market for overseas Filipino workers since some categories of foreign workers are paid well there.

The POEA, however, clarified that China remains a closed market for Filipino household service workers (HSW) due to its existing law preventing Chinese nationals from hiring foreign HSWs.