New ‘airport hotel’ is a space for any pace

THE first image that may come to mind when thinking about the workings of a hotel proximate to a busy airport is a restless lobby, one where guests from all corners of the globe go about their business posthaste. They are on a rush, occupied with respective agendas, clutching a luggage handle on one hand and a well-stamped passport on the other.

Such is a fair assumption to make, but one that doesn’t exactly apply to the airport hotel that opened last week in Newport City in Pasay.

Savoy Hotel Manila is Megaworld’s brand-spanking P5-billion, 12-story property across the largest terminal of the country’s busiest airport that welcomes guests of all speeds, from on-the-go jetsetters to families looking for some R&R.

“Savoy Hotel Manila provides the spaces that everyone needs,” said Lorenzo Tang, the property’s general manager. “From businessmen who need a venue for meetings, and travelers who want to spend the night beside the airport terminal, to families who want to enjoy a staycation, Savoy Hotel Manila is a perfect venue for a different hotel experience beside Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 and within the 24/7 leisure and entertainment complex of Newport City.”

Tang emphasized the hotel’s versatility to cater to any type of guests as he addressed the attendees of the hotel’s official launch: “Welcome to your space.”

Offering Savoy Hotel Manila as the guests’ own space, he said, speaks of two things. One is the physical translation of the word, as the hotel offers a sizeable room count with expansive floor spaces, and the other is the emotional facet, pertaining to it as a personal area where guests can share emotions, ideas, feelings, moments.

The hotel has a total of 684 rooms, ranging from 23 to 53 square meters, with unobstructed views of airplanes landing into and flying from the runway of the Naia (the windows are soundproof), as well as sights of the Makati and Fort Bonifacio skylines and the property’s garden atrium. Room categories start from the basic standard rooms, called Essentials, to executive suites, such as The Runway, The Space and The Deck.

Unique to the hotel are themed spaces called The Squares. Located every two floors, these are coworking spaces open 24/7 that are equipped with Internet connection, electricity ports, books and a snack corner.

“If you’re a business traveler, sometimes staying inside the hotel room may be a little bit uncomfortable because you just need it to sleep in or for shower,” Tang said. “The Squares serve a different purpose. If you need to get work done, it’s close to your room and it has a different kind of environment.”

As for food and beverage outlets, Savoy Hotel Manila houses three: the Savoy Café with Asian and Western cuisine buffet dining; Zabana Bar for cocktails and drinks; and The Poolside for after-swim indulgence. There’s also a club lounge for work or relaxation, called the Connect Lounge, exclusive for guests staying in the executive suite rooms. It’s an extension of Savoy Café where guests can have breakfast and snacks.

If those options don’t cut it, Resorts World Manila and Newport Mall are just a few steps away from the hotel. There are a lot of other choices in the bustling entertainment center of the 25-hectare Newport City, which guests have the option to navigate in style with the hotel’s Mini Cooper, available for rent.

It’s that same strategic location that has the hotel a breezy walk away from Naia Terminal 3, which is connected to Newport City via Runway Manila, an enclosed, air-conditioned 220-meter pedestrian link bridge.

“We’re trying to somehow redefine the hospitality industry with unique points different from all the other hotels,” Tang said.

Savoy Hotel Manila is Megaworld’s second hotel under its homegrown Savoy brand. The first one is Boracay Newcoast, which opened last year. Another Savoy Hotel is expected to open in Mactan Newtown next year.